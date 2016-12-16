Your browser is out-of-date.

32 photos of fascinating verandas for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Minimalist conservatory
The veranda or porch can serve many purposes in a house. It could be a terrace connecting the living room to the outside world, it could be a place to keep the closet organized or it could be whatever you want it to be. The construction of veranda can change the façade of the house or add another room to the home. Hence, the building of veranda requires the permission from the municipality. But before you start with the tedious bureaucratic formalities, you have to be very clear in your mind what exactly you want your veranda to look that will suit the structure of the house and satisfy your personal needs.

After going through many options, today we are offering 32 images of verandas that are suitable for all requirements and measures!

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
homify Modern conservatory
Veranda homify Minimalist conservatory
Veranda

Giardino effimero a Forte dei marmi, Fuoriforma Fuoriforma Modern conservatory
Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify Minimalist conservatory
Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
Folding glass doors homify Modern conservatory
Folding glass doors

homify Classic style conservatory
homify Commercial spaces Event venues
Veranda homify Minimalist conservatory
Veranda

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify Eclectic style conservatory
homify Modern conservatory Glass
Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Tropical style pool
Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí - Projeto e Obra
The Conservatory homify Modern conservatory
The Conservatory

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Modern conservatory
homify Commercial spaces Event venues
Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Minimalist conservatory
homify Country style dining room
VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Katlanır Cam Balkon Sistemleri, Ada İnşaat Ada İnşaat Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
A beautiful and furnished home in Bangalore
Which veranda grabbed your attention instantaneously? Please write to us.


