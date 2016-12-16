32 photos of fascinating verandas for your home

The veranda or porch can serve many purposes in a house. It could be a terrace connecting the living room to the outside world, it could be a place to keep the closet organized or it could be whatever you want it to be. The construction of veranda can change the façade of the house or add another room to the home. Hence, the building of veranda requires the permission from the municipality. But before you start with the tedious bureaucratic formalities, you have to be very clear in your mind what exactly you want your veranda to look that will suit the structure of the house and satisfy your personal needs.

After going through many options, today we are offering 32 images of verandas that are suitable for all requirements and measures!