9 ways to protect your home and pacify Shani Dev

As you begin the countdown for 2017, it’s time to take a moment to think about all the things you wanted to do in the year that has passed but couldn’t achieve despite your best efforts. Whether it’s poor health, financial crises or rewards not materializing in spite of hard work, it might be the malefic effect of Shani, or Saturn, which is hindering your well-being.

Shani is the son of the Sun God, Surya, and the Goddess of shade, Chhaya. Hence, he has the power to do wonders when times are favourable, or bring negativity during inauspicious times. While Indian astrology prescribes poojas and chants to appease Shani, have you tried introducing black – the colour associated with the god – into your home's interior decoration as a remedy?

Saturday is the day dedicated to Shani. Lucky coincidence that today is New Year’s Eve and a Saturday! So, how about decorating your home with black to pacify Shani Deva and usher in a happy and prosperous year? Today we highlight 9 ideas for using black in your home to reduce the ill effects of Saturn.