9 ways to protect your home and pacify Shani Dev

residential interiors, Studio Polygon
As you begin the countdown for 2017, it’s time to take a moment to think about all the things you wanted to do in the year that has passed but couldn’t achieve despite your best efforts. Whether it’s poor health, financial crises or rewards not materializing in spite of hard work, it might be the malefic effect of Shani, or Saturn, which is hindering your well-being.

Shani is the son of the Sun God, Surya, and the Goddess of shade, Chhaya. Hence, he has the power to do wonders when times are favourable, or bring negativity during inauspicious times. While Indian astrology prescribes poojas and chants to appease Shani, have you tried introducing black – the colour associated with the god – into your home's interior decoration as a remedy?

Saturday is the day dedicated to Shani. Lucky coincidence that today is New Year’s Eve and a Saturday! So, how about decorating your home with black to pacify Shani Deva and usher in a happy and prosperous year? Today we highlight 9 ideas for using black in your home to reduce the ill effects of Saturn.

​1. Decorative mirror

Apartment, TWISHA THAKKER
Placing a mirror in the entrance foyer of your home is believed to bring good luck as long as it isn’t located opposite the front door, where it might deflect energy flowing into the home. Refurbish the frame of an existing mirror by painting it black, or get a decorative mirror with a black frame.

2. Comfortable couch

Living Room Synectics partners
Admittedly, this is not something you can do at short notice. However, getting a comfortable black sofa in your living room, will not only add sophistication to the décor, but also help to soothe the negative effects of Shani.

​3. Contrasting cushion covers

.. homify
Perhaps, this is the easiest solution for introducing black into your home. Black cushion covers provide a sleek contrast to light toned upholstery, besides matching perfectly with dark wood furniture, including coffee tables and side tables.

​4. Sleek coffee table

.. homify
You can refinish your existing coffee table with a coat of black or dark polish to introduce the colour subtly into the living room without letting it overpower the space. It blends beautifully with the neutral shades in a minimalist or modern home.

5. Beautiful wallpaper

Bedroom Wall concept, Floor2Walls
Another easy-to-install or D-I-Y option is to use black wall paper to coat your walls to placate God Shani. Having an entire wall covered in black might bring a gloomy feel to the room, so choose wall paper with a black background and printed motifs in a lighter colour such as white or silver.

6. Blackout curtains

Villa Interiors Muscat, KamalKavitaInteriors
If you are one of those people who need a dark room to enjoy a restful sleep, then getting thick black curtains to block out the light is a perfect option for a bedroom. Pair them with white sheer curtains that bring in natural light during the day and provide relief from the large expanse of black in the room.


7. Black and white combination

PHOTO STUDIO 4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
Introduce black into a room with alternating black and white curtain panels or striped wall paper. Adding vertical stripes works well in a small room as it makes the ceiling look higher.

8. Chessboard effect

residential interiors, Studio Polygon
Designing a room with black and white contrast on the walls and wardrobes is another way of bringing the colour into a room without letting it dominate. 3D wall panels or laminates on the closets in a chequered pattern can add unique style to the room.

​9. Black carpets

Living room VGA Designers
A black rug is not only a simple way to bring the colour into a room, but also a practical décor accessory as it doesn’t show up dirt and grime as easily as lighter colours do.

If you are interested in astrology and Vastu Shastra, check out Easy tricks to make your home Vastu Shastra friendly.

Do you have any other ideas for home decor using black? Share your tips in the comments.


