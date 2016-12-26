Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern 2 storey home for an Indian family

Justwords Justwords
Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses White
Loading admin actions …

The Casa la Escondida constructed by the architects at FC3 Arquitectura in Monterrey, is a very contemporary and stylish house which will inspire you significantly for your Indian project. Simple and neat architectural lines, soft and soothing hues, elegant lights and creative touches make this residence a very comfortable and inviting place to live in. The interior decor is minimal in nature, and space has been utilised optimally and with taste. Read on to know more about this property.

Elegant facade

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses White
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Lavish amounts of white have been paired with dashes of cool grey to make the facade simple yet elegant. Simple and neat lines lend a modern feel to the home, while glamorous exterior lights enhance its beauty. Stone tiles and glass balustrades combine with smooth concrete and a wooden protective screen on the upper floor for an interesting look.

Attractive approach

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Sleek grey steps lead you to the warm wooden entrance door, while gentle ground lights brighten up the path. The balcony above the entrance protects the guests from sun and rain as they wait to enter.

Spacious foyer

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Elegant shades of white, wood and grey rule the spacious and airy foyer of the home. Bright recessed lights make for a cheerful vibe, while the staircase on the left takes you upstairs.

Smart touches

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Clear glass balustrades for the staircase make for an open and airy look in the foyer. The space under the staircase has been used intelligently as well, to accommodate shelves for displaying photographs and decorative pieces.

Simple but cosy living

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern living room
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Simple but plush beige furniture makes for a very cosy and relaxing atmosphere in the living area. The coffee table adds a splash of colour, while the golden backlit wall panel looks glamorous. Massive glass windows overlook the lush garden outside.

Lively and bold kitchen

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern kitchen
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Splashes of black and red add boldness and personality to this smart, modular kitchen. Modern cabinets offer ample storage room, while modern appliances make cooking a dream. The gleam of stainless steel adds spark to this space too.


Minimal and warm bedroom

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Wooden furniture and a wooden accent wall make this bedroom immensely cosy and homely. The headboard of the bed is a beautifully carved affair in wrought iron, while in-built shelves and cabinets in the wooden wall offer tons of storage space.

Stylish garden

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern walls & floors Pottery
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

A verdant patch of greenery and wooden tiles on the floor make the backyard and garden very earthy and pleasing. Soft lights add a romantic touch to the space, while wooden beams overhead offer some protection against the climate.

Hope you enjoyed this tour. Take another one for more ideas - A beautiful and modern 4bhk house in Faridabad.

18 Guardrail Designs to Make your Staircase Look Fabulous
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks