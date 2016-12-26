A modern 2 storey home for an Indian family

The Casa la Escondida constructed by the architects at FC3 Arquitectura in Monterrey, is a very contemporary and stylish house which will inspire you significantly for your Indian project. Simple and neat architectural lines, soft and soothing hues, elegant lights and creative touches make this residence a very comfortable and inviting place to live in. The interior decor is minimal in nature, and space has been utilised optimally and with taste. Read on to know more about this property.
Lavish amounts of white have been paired with dashes of cool grey to make the facade simple yet elegant. Simple and neat lines lend a modern feel to the home, while glamorous exterior lights enhance its beauty. Stone tiles and glass balustrades combine with smooth concrete and a wooden protective screen on the upper floor for an interesting look.
Sleek grey steps lead you to the warm wooden entrance door, while gentle ground lights brighten up the path. The balcony above the entrance protects the guests from sun and rain as they wait to enter.
Elegant shades of white, wood and grey rule the spacious and airy foyer of the home. Bright recessed lights make for a cheerful vibe, while the staircase on the left takes you upstairs.
Clear glass balustrades for the staircase make for an open and airy look in the foyer. The space under the staircase has been used intelligently as well, to accommodate shelves for displaying photographs and decorative pieces.
Simple but plush beige furniture makes for a very cosy and relaxing atmosphere in the living area. The coffee table adds a splash of colour, while the golden backlit wall panel looks glamorous. Massive glass windows overlook the lush garden outside.
Splashes of black and red add boldness and personality to this smart, modular kitchen. Modern cabinets offer ample storage room, while modern appliances make cooking a dream. The gleam of stainless steel adds spark to this space too.
Wooden furniture and a wooden accent wall make this bedroom immensely cosy and homely. The headboard of the bed is a beautifully carved affair in wrought iron, while in-built shelves and cabinets in the wooden wall offer tons of storage space.
A verdant patch of greenery and wooden tiles on the floor make the backyard and garden very earthy and pleasing. Soft lights add a romantic touch to the space, while wooden beams overhead offer some protection against the climate.
