A rustic Pune bungalow with amazing views

From the architects at Nuvo Designs, we bring you Butterfly Fields, a rustic and gorgeous bungalow in Pune. Surrounded by lush gardens, the property amazes with its exposed brick structure, wooden elements, grand arches and elegant stone tiles. Tasteful and traditional furniture fills the interiors with old world charm, while colourful textiles and paintings add vibrancy. Equipped with bright yet cosy lights, this house also offers stunning views of a river, forested landscape and gentle hills.
The warmth of bricks, gently sloping roofs, and neat lines make the facade welcoming and elegant. Lush bushes and tall trees surround the building to create a peaceful oasis of sorts.
Softly glowing lights make the bungalow stand out like a bright jewel in the midst of hills and greenery after sunset. On the backside of the house, these lights accentuate the beauty of the arches.
Earthy brick-lined walls and refreshing greenery make the entrance of the property truly warm and homely. Wooden beams and pillars add rustic touches too, while a pretty bench and some shoe racks stand by to help guests prepare for entering the home.
Arches like these lend a grand and picturesque look to the building and grounds of the bungalow. Large pavers helps you walk around with ease, while lively trees, creepers and bushes help the inhabitants to embrace nature closely.
The stone terrace on the backside of the house offers a gorgeous view of the river and dense forested landscape. Surrounded by warm brick walls and elegant arches, you can enjoy outdoor meals with friends and family here.
Sophisticated wooden furniture and colourful upholstery make the living area warm and inviting. The vibrant cushions and beautifully patterned rugs add life here as well.
The living and dining areas merge with each other seamlessly, while sliding glass doors connect them with the airy terrace. A simple and high shelf has been devoted to organising books, while the round dining table ensures cosy mealtimes. Wood, brick and stone come together for a homely and relaxing atmosphere here.
From here, you can see the sleek iron and wood staircase that leads upstairs. Colourful paintings adorn the wall of the staircase, making for an artistic ambiance.
The space under the staircase has been cleverly used to accommodate vintage style wooden cabinets and ethnic artefacts. They look eye-catching against the white brick-finish wall.
Massive windows make the bedroom a well-ventilated and sunny space with enchanting views of the river and forest. Soft and neutral hues make this space cosy and soothing, while wooden furniture adds warmth. The vibrantly furnished window seat and a compact study desk add practical touches here.
Large stone tiles, copper sanitary ware, and a mirror with a colourful frame make this bathroom unique and beautiful. An old sewing machine has been used as the counter for the sink. What a charming touch!
