20 Pictures of best TV room designs from 2016

Whether you are still watching cable TV or you have switched to Netflix, chances are, you still binge watch your favourite shows on your TV with your family.
While the great thing about TV is that it can be accommodated in almost any room, placing it in a living room or media room is the perfect solution since that way, every member of the family can watch TV whenever they want.
And, a separate TV room means you can create the ultimate theatre experience in terms of sound and decor.
In case, you too are thinking about designing a TV room, here are 20 most commonly asked questions answered by some of the best designing experts .
To tell you briefly -Absolutely not.
While some might think these colours might be too bright for the eyes, but if the application is right things will go well. In fact, the vividness of colours will put all the focus on the TV.
Some people believe that ornaments can be selected at random, but it is noteworthy that every little element surrounding the TV adds to the the ambiance. So, whether you want to go, rustic or modern, all you have to do is select wisely.
You can always add a personality to your house, but make sure it possess the entire environment in one go.
It’s not wrong as long the selection is done cautiously. All you have to do is pick the right pattern with the right colour, because if the choice goes wrong, it can cause eyestrain and even headache.
It is nothing complicated, you can go for a simple and calm design to make your TV room look unique. For instance, the rug and green chair give this room a charming personality.
While it might sound weird, but a black backdrop actually helps back TV without any flash and makes the images stand out.
It is appropriate to assign a full wall video-cabinet, provided it is justified and well laid. If you have a few electronics DVD, speakers, it appeals the best to a wall TV.
Small space does not mean you shouldn't be decorating your TV room. All you have to do is think smartly and incorporate elements that wouldn't take up much space.
Sure, you can opt for ornaments that have more moderate and minimalist designs. The focus should be on embedding the right elements at the right place.
Placing a screen or a projector can be a great alternative to a normal TV screen. As the screen is wider and editable, the entertainment is more impressive.
Not at all, as long as you are doing it the right way. You should start by buying good support, make sure the TV is fit perfectly to the screen and the resistance of wall of the wall is appropriate.
The traditional way of accommodating the TV is parallel way, but you can also mount TV on a tilted stand which would make it easy to turn the TV in any direction.
To make sure the TV is proportionate with the surroundings, pick a size that most fits the size of the room and the space.
Let's be honest, nothing beats the feeling of watching your favourite movie while you are snuggled in your bed. All you have to do is, find the right spot for your TV.
A media unit doesn't strictly have to include 'media' items. You can use it to place your TV and on the sides you can either place your favourite books or DVDs.
A very easy answer is the sofa which just cannot be absent from your TV room.
Shelves can be great for a TV room, as they can store TV guides, books, DVDs, and remotes.
There is a wide colour range available in TVs and you can pick up any one of them.
Designing a TV room is fine until you are not overdoing the place with decor items.
You don’t always need to design it keeping media in mind. You can also go for a traditional room and it will serve as an ideal space.
Click here, for more ideas.