20 Pictures of best TV room designs from 2016

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern media room
Whether you are still watching cable TV or you have switched to Netflix, chances are, you still binge watch your favourite shows on your TV with your family.

While the great thing about TV is that it can be accommodated in almost any room, placing it in a living room or media room is the perfect solution since that way, every member of the family can watch TV whenever they want.

And, a separate TV room means you can create the ultimate theatre experience in terms of sound and decor.

In case, you too are thinking about designing a TV room, here are 20 most commonly asked questions answered by some of the best designing experts .

1. Can intense colour and contour be a bad idea?

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

To tell you briefly -Absolutely not. 

While some might think these colours might be too bright for the eyes, but if the application is right things will go well. In fact, the vividness of colours will put all the focus on the TV.

2. ​Does it matter what style surrounds the TV?

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Some people believe that ornaments can be selected at random, but it is noteworthy that every little element surrounding the TV adds to the the ambiance. So, whether you want to go, rustic or modern, all you have to do is select wisely.

3. ​Should the room have a personality?

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

You can always add a personality to your house, but make sure it possess the entire environment in one go.

4. ​Is the wallpaper with geometric design inappropriate?

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern media room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

It’s not wrong as long the selection is done cautiously. All you have to do is pick the right pattern with the right colour, because if the choice goes wrong, it can cause eyestrain and even headache. 

5. ​Is it difficult to give the TV area a personality?

residencia Alondra, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern media room Engineered Wood Grey
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

It is nothing complicated, you can go for a simple and calm design to make your TV room look unique. For instance, the rug and green chair give this room a charming personality.

6. ​Can TV have a black background?

AVIVIA, BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Hat Diseño Hat Diseño Modern media room
Hat Diseño

Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño

While it might sound weird, but a black backdrop actually helps back TV without any flash and makes the images stand out.


7. ​Is it okay to have a TV on the complete wall?

Apartamento com personalidade em Maceió Alagoas, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

It is appropriate to assign a full wall video-cabinet, provided it is justified and well laid. If you have a few electronics DVD, speakers, it appeals the best to a wall TV.

8. ​If the TV is small, do you not need much design around?

Quarto casal, Barra de São Miguel AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bedroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Small space does not mean you shouldn't be decorating your TV room. All you have to do is think smartly and incorporate elements that wouldn't take up much space.

9. ​Can I put a few ornaments in the TV area?

Sala estar e jantar no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Sure, you can opt for ornaments that have more  moderate and minimalist designs. The focus should  be on embedding the right elements at the right place.

10. ​TV or Screen?

Home Theater, Revellar Marcenaria Revellar Marcenaria Modern living room Black
Revellar Marcenaria

Revellar Marcenaria
Revellar Marcenaria
Revellar Marcenaria

Placing a screen or a projector can be a great alternative to a normal TV screen. As the screen is wider and editable, the entertainment is more impressive. 

11. ​Is it wrong to embed TV on a wall?

APTO. M & S, Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Modern media room Beige
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Not at all, as long as you are doing it the right way. You should start by buying good support, make sure the TV is fit perfectly to the screen and the resistance of wall of the wall is appropriate.

​12. What kind of position is suitable for the TV?

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern living room
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

The traditional way of accommodating the TV is parallel way, but you can also mount TV on a tilted stand which would make it easy to turn the TV in any direction.

13. ​Does the size of your TV go hand in hand with the surroundings?

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

To make sure the TV is proportionate with the surroundings, pick a size that most fits the size of the room and the space.

14. ​How nice to have a TV in the bedroom?

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

Let's be honest, nothing beats the feeling of watching your favourite movie while you are snuggled in your bed. All you have to do is, find the right spot for your TV.

15. Buying media unit when you only have the TV?

Centro de entretenimiento Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Multimedia roomFurniture
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

A media unit doesn't strictly have to include 'media' items. You can use it to place your TV and on the sides you can either place your favourite books or DVDs.

16. ​What is the essential furniture for a TV room?

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A very easy answer is the sofa which just cannot be absent from your TV room.

17. ​Will shelves be useful around the TV?

Sobrado triplex Integrado, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern media room
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Shelves can be great for a TV room, as they can store TV guides, books, DVDs, and remotes.

18. ​What about a coloured TV?

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Eclectic style media room Multicolored
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

There is a wide colour range available in TVs and you can pick up any one of them.

19. ​How much design should be allowed in the TV room?

Casa Brooklin, Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Modern media room
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

Designing a TV room is fine until you are not overdoing the place with decor items.

20. ​Do you really need to design your multimedia room?

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern media room
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

You don’t always need to design it keeping media in mind. You can also go for a traditional room and it will serve as an ideal space.

Click here, for more ideas.

