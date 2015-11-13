​Amazing ideas to modernise your storage area

Wall shelves and bookshelves are as an important part of the living room as the couch and the coffee table. But, a regular rectangular or square bookshelf has gone extremely mundane and boring with time. It is time to get over with regular patterns and include something quirky and chic. The creative designs and wall patterns replace the usual geometrically symmetric patterns. Include circular, hexagonal, rectangular exposed wall shelves that serve the same function, but with a contemporary flair. You can even go for suspended wall shelves that give the impression of lamps but, if one may look closer, appear to be the finest work of a genius designer. Using a snake like crawling pattern like the picture above, you not only accentuate the wall but also store books in a much streamlined fashion. Interesting, isn’t it!

