​Amazing ideas to modernise your storage area

Storage has always been one of the biggest concerns for most city dwellers. With advancing times, the buying power of an individual is increasing, but the apartment size is getting smaller and smaller. Even the non-city residents are never complacent with their storage needs. The ever increasing collection of unused items forcibly transforms the stylish storage area into a filthy junkyard. Not only the unused items, even the daily visited areas like bathroom, kitchen and bedroom are the most susceptible to clutter and mess. So, to not let you tarnish the image of your well kempt house, we bring you some inspiring storage designs that are contemporary yet functional. These modern storage ideas not only give a new refreshing look to your pale storage space, but also transform the basic meaning of storage. Further, they also motivate every member of the family to take active part in keeping their home neat and tidy. Stay tuned as you are about to give your house a ravishing makeover after going through this ideabook.
A walk-in closet is a new and modern take on bedroom wardrobes and cabinets. This piece of architecture includes a specific spot for storing your apparels, accessories and shoes. Even your expensive make up and beauty accessories get a designated place of repose. A walk-in closet has other advantages as well. It comes with an organised spot for your vanity mirror as well. A bedroom dresser is a complete no-no. By eliminating the need of an in-room dresser, you can now lend a spacious feel to your bedroom. The walk-in closet is cool, trendy and absolutely chic. It can be adorned with unlimited accessories for further refinement. A classy chandelier or disco lamp looks absolutely stellar amidst dark wooden cabinets. A soft and colourful couch can be added for rendering a personal and comfortable feel. Furthermore, the use of a vintage mirror and colour coordinated display of apparels helps to win the best in utmost fashion.
No matter how savvy you go with trendy drawers and cabinets, Kitchen is one such area that still remains prone to untidiness and clutter. However, with some basic amendments to your existing cabinets you can bring a revolutionary change to your dull kitchen. Apart from including proper separators and organisers, you can also include chic cabinet lighting to spruce up the kitchen instantly. The newly developed under-cabinet LED lighting helps to focus more on the working station that is the countertop. Designed by Elev8, architects in Hyderabad, the lights in the above kitchen are elegantly and secretively placed around the edges of drawers and walls and add an attractive drama. Try including bright colourful and fluorescent light for increased interest and upbeat mood. A cool addition to the cabinets is the in-closet light that brightens up the drawer area as well. So if you want to satisfy your midnight cravings with a “hush-hush” gesture, these inner LED lamps might just be your perfect partners in crime!
Kids want ‘constant change’ in their lives. They easily get bored with usual colours and monotonous patterns. To hold a child’s impish attention, you need to be very creative with their bedroom décor, especially the storage. Smart selection of colours and intriguing patterns might motivate your little one to clean up the mess created by toys, crayons, drawing books and clothes. This particular picture is an ideal example of a kid’s storage area. Try keeping the storage at an easily accessible height. Refrain from building huge cabinets and drawers that are either out of the kid’s range or might not be safe in the long run. Opt for multi-coloured drawers and designate a specific functionality to each of them. As they say ‘To be a child, think like a child’. So, use your kid’s quirky imagination to build perky storage spaces like rolling cabinets, under the bed storage or even huge piggy banks.
After the kitchen, garage is the first runner-up in the ‘create your own mess’ competition. On one happy morning your garage looks neat and tidy and with the bat of an eyelid, it changes into an overloaded and untidy zone. Smart and modern storage is highly recommended in this part of the house that has the most absurd range of storing items starting from tiny little nails to a huge SUV. Use of asymmetric drawers helps to organize maximum items. Try incorporating small boxes and organisers for storing nick knacks. Similarly, for bulky items like car accessories and workshop material, use closed shelves and drawers. If you spend some quality time in the garage, you can even paint the drawers and accessorise them with motives and decals.
Wall shelves and bookshelves are as an important part of the living room as the couch and the coffee table. But, a regular rectangular or square bookshelf has gone extremely mundane and boring with time. It is time to get over with regular patterns and include something quirky and chic. The creative designs and wall patterns replace the usual geometrically symmetric patterns. Include circular, hexagonal, rectangular exposed wall shelves that serve the same function, but with a contemporary flair. You can even go for suspended wall shelves that give the impression of lamps but, if one may look closer, appear to be the finest work of a genius designer. Using a snake like crawling pattern like the picture above, you not only accentuate the wall but also store books in a much streamlined fashion. Interesting, isn’t it!
Last but not the least; let us show you a colourful twist to utensil storage. Storing utensils in a regular fashion inside the cabinets and drawers does not bring out their bright and colourful side. This particular design exemplifies how the power of colour, if channelized properly, can create a huge impact in the overall décor. Just like your apparel, you can colour coordinate your utensils to make a delightful sight. Not only will this bring out all your hidden chinaware, but also keep everything in front of naked eye for easy selection and usage. Jazz up the place with contrasting effects and effective lighting to induce a ‘WOW’ factor. We hope these ideas inspired you to modernise your home storage for maintaining a highly kempt and organised house.