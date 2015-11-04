​7 Brilliant ideas to decorate your living room

Curtains are the make or break factor of any room. This accessory needs to be wisely chosen as it might fiddle with the existing aura of the room. Let’s talk about the fabric first. The fabric of the curtain should be perfectly in line with the décor. If you are going with large French windows for natural light and freshness, you might choose to employ transparent curtains. On the contrary, if you are going for a much royal theme and want to create a lavish and luxurious aura then glazy and shimmery curtains will do the trick for you. Similarly, the colour needs to be given due consideration too. Make sure the transparent curtains are in light and mute shades. You can pair them with bright corner curtains for adding brightness to the room. Also, for a regal theme you should opt for silver or golden curtains with a contrast of your choice.

