​7 Brilliant ideas to decorate your living room

Living room is the reflection of the entire house. The design of a living room should be so intense and powerful that it creates an image of what lies inside. So, now that we are aware of the authoritative position of the living room, it becomes utterly essential to create a magnificent and impressive example for guests and relatives. Everything from the curtains to the sofa set and the chandelier should sing a harmonious tune together. The entire aura of the room should be so welcoming and enticing that it makes you spend more time in the company of your loved ones. While comfort is most imperative, the following ideas also focus on contemporary sensibilities and modernity. With this ideabook, Homify brings you some awe-inspiring tips that help you design a stunningly luxurious yet functional living room.
Curtains are the make or break factor of any room. This accessory needs to be wisely chosen as it might fiddle with the existing aura of the room. Let’s talk about the fabric first. The fabric of the curtain should be perfectly in line with the décor. If you are going with large French windows for natural light and freshness, you might choose to employ transparent curtains. On the contrary, if you are going for a much royal theme and want to create a lavish and luxurious aura then glazy and shimmery curtains will do the trick for you. Similarly, the colour needs to be given due consideration too. Make sure the transparent curtains are in light and mute shades. You can pair them with bright corner curtains for adding brightness to the room. Also, for a regal theme you should opt for silver or golden curtains with a contrast of your choice.
Natural light is an indispensable part of any home décor. Along with brightness, it brings warmth, freshness and positivity. It proves to be an additional source of inspiration for a place that needs to evoke maximum warmth and cosiness. Natural light not only adds a sense of space, but also looks refreshing and rejuvenating. The slanted sunlight on panelled flooring creates a scintillating effect while coming through those transparent sheets made of fabric. Be it any colour, light or dark, it imbues a completely different charm in the company of natural light. For areas that have combined living and dining spaces, natural light also adds to the cosy factor of the overall dining experience.
Neutral tones provide the perfect foothold for any other colour. Not only it highlights the minute accessories, but also adds to the spacious effect of the room. Mute shade walls when coupled with a mute ceiling might look a bit pale at first, but with the inclusion of an accent wall, looks all the more appealing and merry making. It gives you the luxury of including any colour of your choice for further accentuating the room in the form of motifs, decals or wallpapers. It also enables you to choose a furniture and style as per your desire. Mute interiors go perfectly well with country style décor along with colonial and modern style too. Flooring also plays an equally crucial role. Subtle, matte wooden flooring, marble flooring and ceramic tiles are the most popular for living room décor.
Chandeliers are best suited for living rooms. They are like a shiny pearl necklace that instantly enhances the beauty of any female. If you are liberal with budget, go for a classy assortment of shimmery glass crystals that adds a feeling of envy in the room. On a slightly inexpensive side, you can think about a decent display of lamps with contrasting metal lamp shades. In either case, a chandelier will create an unmatched imperial effect that takes you back to the realms of kings and kingdoms. For a smaller household, the size of the chandelier demands a little extra caution as it should neither hinder free movement around the room, nor should overwhelm the beauty of the room with its bright lights.
A comfortable couch or sofa set is the esteemed focal point of any living room. The size and placement of course, depends on the layout of the room. The choice of upholstery and fabric is a personal preference and should be done as per the chosen style. Try going for a neutral fabric that is soothing to the eyes and blends in well with the mute interiors. If creating an opulent theme, you can as well go for shiny fabric with gold or silver detailing. For an additional seating line up, you can either opt for a recliner or chaise lounge chair for a lavish display as opposed to poufs and ottomans that are best suited for small minimalist designs.
The living room is the reflection of the owner and therefore, should be personalised beautifully. Frame all your favourite memories in picture, portraits and collages. You can even include various black and white and colourful paintings for imbibing a depth in the room. Addition of bright and perky cushions is a refreshing change from neutral interiors. Smart inclusion of books, collectibles and souvenirs from the past provoke you to know more about the person and the family. Designed by Amiko Espacios, professionals in furniture and accessories from Mexico, the picture above shows how old-school products like a CRT television, ringer phone and transistor can bring about a nostalgic change in the air of this room. A washed throw back rug on the sofa drags your attention to your delightful childhood.
The lighting is irrevocably one of the most impactful part of the home décor. The lighting should be such that it brightens the whole area along with highlighting the particular spots. You might want to employ cabinet lighting on your TV wall cabinet and bookshelf. For room lighting, try going for soft LED lamps on false ceiling designs. Back-lit panels made of designer glass patterns looks absolutely splendid on walls. You might as well use your fans as an additional source of light. LED spotlights on your favourite wall arts and wall hangings would accentuate the warmth and personalised essence of your living room.