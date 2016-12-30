Small kitchens: 15 ideas to optimize space

Kitchen is one of those spaces in our homes, which can be difficult to furnish just because it requires so much equiment in the first place. But thanks to the new technologies these days, interior designers are able to focus on the functionality of kitchens while maintaining a great decor. A combination of colours, lightings, textures, and decorative details can be chosen to make your kitchen tasteful and well-ordered.
Here are some examples that will showcase the perfect exemplary of professional architects and interior designs.
Red has been chosen as the ruling shade of this kitchen and it is working well with the mosaics and wall. The contemporary style breakfast table gives a spectacular look to this kitchen. Although, we are talking about the kitchen, the fountain-Jacuzzi placed outdoor is the key attraction here.
Here we show you a multifunctional and modern bar, which displays properly optimized furniture and appliances. Opposite to the breakfast bar are yellow chairs in the same colours as the flowers on the table.
It’s a really small kitchen, but the application of furniture makes it look large and elegant. The determining factors here are the white large cabinets and sober finish. Small squares and pots, gives this kitchen an extra touch of charm.
The bright colours in this kitchen make it pop up in elegance. Yellow rules the kitchen and provides the ultimate perfection. Even the utensils here are placed in a matching colour.
Practical and multifunctional kitchen with lots of personality and functioning can be seen in this image and it’s truly incredible.
Although the area is big, the design here is truly inspirational. The rest of the furniture is placed around the wall, giving a free access to the kitchen and the large window here is allows more natural lights.
There is plenty of storage in this kitchen and that too with contrasting furniture and colour.
The predominance of white is essential for giving a spacious appearance to any place. A modern and sleek look has been imparted to the kitchen with delicacy of sparse furniture and divided blocks. The red design combines well with the white furniture and it is also a good option for decorating modern kitchens.
The adaptive shelf can be a great option for optimizing space in any modern kitchen and it will also make them look more spacious and attractive. The bar serves as a sink as well as breakfast contributing into a modern space.
Once again, it’s a small kitchen space and the target here is to enhance the décor. A wall paint, built-in cabinets and lesser furniture give a minimalist design to this kitchen.
Red colour has been used in this kitchen to give a charming look and the outcome is just perfect.
The key element of this kitchen is the pendant lights integrated with traditional materials. Colourful aesthetic, neutral walls and contrasting shiny floors give much life to space.
Wood finishing adds uniformity and harmony to the entire space. The neutral colours of the wall work well with olive green mosaics.
It’s a multi-tasking kitchen with enough work area and it also have a dinner table for a quick family time.