Small kitchens: 15 ideas to optimize space

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Kitchen is one of those spaces in our homes, which can be difficult to furnish just because it requires so much equiment in the first place. But thanks to the new technologies these days, interior designers are able to focus on the functionality of kitchens while maintaining a great decor. A combination of colours, lightings, textures, and decorative details can be chosen  to make your kitchen tasteful and well-ordered.

Here are some examples that will showcase the perfect exemplary of professional architects and interior designs.

​1. Red is the colour

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Red has been chosen as the ruling shade of this kitchen and it is working well with the mosaics and wall. The contemporary style breakfast table gives a spectacular look to this kitchen. Although, we are talking about the kitchen, the fountain-Jacuzzi placed outdoor is the key attraction here.

​2. A multifunctional bar

: Chez Caro, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Here we show you a multifunctional and modern bar, which displays properly optimized furniture and appliances. Opposite to the breakfast bar are yellow chairs in the same colours as the flowers on the table.

​3. Create a charming kitchen

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s a really small kitchen, but the application of furniture makes it look large and elegant.  The determining factors here are the white large cabinets and sober finish.  Small squares and pots, gives this kitchen an extra touch of charm.

​4. Bright colours

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

The bright colours in this kitchen make it pop up in elegance. Yellow rules the kitchen and provides the ultimate perfection. Even the utensils here are placed in a matching colour. 

​5. Kitchen full of personality

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Practical and multifunctional kitchen with lots of personality and functioning can be seen in this image and it’s truly incredible.

​6. Cleared area

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen Kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Although the area is big, the design here is truly inspirational. The rest of the furniture is placed around the wall, giving a free access to the kitchen and the large window here is allows more natural lights.


​7. Furniture in colours

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

There is plenty of storage in this kitchen and that too with contrasting furniture and colour. 

​8. The immensity of white

The Kitchen Francesco Pierazzi Architects Modern kitchen
Francesco Pierazzi Architects

The Kitchen

Francesco Pierazzi Architects
Francesco Pierazzi Architects
Francesco Pierazzi Architects

The predominance of white is essential for giving a spacious appearance to any place. A modern and sleek look has been imparted to the kitchen with delicacy of sparse furniture and divided blocks. The red design combines well with the white furniture and it is also a good option for decorating modern kitchens.

9. Removable shelf, good resource

Cocinas, Logar Decoración Logar Decoración KitchenCabinets & shelves
Logar Decoración

Logar Decoración
Logar Decoración
Logar Decoración

The adaptive shelf can be a great option for optimizing space in any modern kitchen and it will also make them look more spacious and attractive. The bar serves as a sink as well as breakfast contributing into a modern space.

​10. Banks practical design

Cocinas, Murales Divinos Murales Divinos Minimalist kitchen
Murales Divinos

Murales Divinos
Murales Divinos
Murales Divinos

Once again, it’s a small kitchen space and the target here is to enhance the décor. A wall paint, built-in cabinets and lesser furniture give a minimalist design to this kitchen.

​11. Passionate colour

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Red colour has been used in this kitchen to give a charming look and the outcome is just perfect.

​12. Full of light

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The key element of this kitchen is the pendant lights integrated with traditional materials. Colourful aesthetic, neutral walls and contrasting shiny floors give much life to space.

13. A comprehensive design

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Wood finishing adds uniformity and harmony to the entire space. The neutral colours of the wall work well with olive green mosaics.

14. Multitasking

Cocinas, Murales Divinos Murales Divinos Modern kitchen
Murales Divinos

Murales Divinos
Murales Divinos
Murales Divinos

It’s a multi-tasking kitchen with enough work area and it also have a dinner table for a quick family time. 

​15. Stylish, modern, and simple

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

The partition wall in this kitchen acts as a shelf as well as breakfast bar, giving it more functionality. 

Click here for more ideas.

A beautiful and furnished home for the large Indian family
Which one of these small kitchens was your favourite?


