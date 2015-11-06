​Study areas; functional and contemporary

A study or home office is a place where you find ease and comfort in working. This is the business or formal part of the house that allows you to work according to your requirement and schedule. This secluded yet intimate part of the house involves meetings, client interactions and even some solitary recreation. The design of a study or home office depends on its usage and functionality. You need to have an impressive, stylish and chic design if you will be having colleagues and client visits on a daily basis. Similarly, if it is an office only for enjoying some lonely time or a good book, even then you need to create a comforting, welcoming and soothing station. The most essential factor while designing a study room or home office is to make it unaffected by any other external activity. Listed here are a few other ideas that are unique and affordable and might inspire and motivate you to design or redesign a calming study room for yourself or your family.
Mild colours can bring warmth and positivity in every area. They have a relaxing and rejuvenating stance associated with them and as we all want to work and study in peace, they are best suited for study areas and in home offices. Try using maximum neutral colours in study room décor in the form of walls, flooring, cabinets, ceiling and furnishings. The use of warmer and calmer tones not only pleases your mind but is also good for your eyes which are already in stress due to computers and books. A bright tone might overpower them with its contrasting brightness. They might also irritate your eyes and can make them loose focus. You can even make use of comforting wall papers that create a relaxed environment. Flowery prints or very light shimmery prints will be a pleasant change for the eyes. You can even use motivating stickers or decals for added personalized finish.
Natural light is as important in the study room as in any other part of the house. Imagine walking in a dark study room with only few dim and gloomy lights. It will not only make your mood dull, but also makes you loose focus and attention. Now imagine walking into a bright, cheerful room full of glass windows that encapsulates maximum inflow of natural light. This ensures a happy start of the day, which keeps you going for many hours together. To make you work in peace during scorching afternoons, you can install transparent curtains that prevent the heat but still allow a lot of light. This amazing energy saving idea also ensures a constant flow of fresh and cool air through the sliding glass windows. Try to locate the direction of sunrise and sunset before designing the study room. Along with vaastu constraints, this can also help in placing the glass windows and doors correctly.
As the place of work needs to be extremely comforting, even the seating area needs to be appropriate and comfortable. This basically depends on your usage and functionality. If you hold your client meetings and business discussions at home, you might as well try a conference table with a set of 12 to 14 chairs besides each other. Or, if you are a work from home person, you can even reuse your old couch or chaise lounge chair for a comfortable posture. The basic factor is that, the chair or couch needs to be so ergonomically designed that it helps you maintain a good posture. The design should not affect your back instead provide an easy placement of hands, head and back. If your study place just serves as a lonesome book reading joint, you can employ a minimalist touch by placing just a single relaxing chair for a healthy read.
Book shelves and cabinets play a very important role in study room design. They not only help in storing files and folders, but also make a great wall décor that intensifies the overall appeal of the room. For a lavish study room, you can easily go for sturdy wooden cabinets with trendy glass fixtures. Don’t lose heart because even smaller areas can have a lot of options. Making use of vertical wall space, creates a trendy and chic storage place. Now you can even make your own shelves. This particular example shows how to give a modern twist to the regular rectangular or square book shelves. Employ lighter toned bookshelves and try to accentuate them with colourful accessories like trophies and certificates. You can even try including wooden planked walls that while adding a rustic touch to the room also prove to be highly functional in organizing small knick knacks.
A large table top may not always be the key requirement for everyone, but serves important for those who work in groups or in pairs. No doubt, the size of the table top depends on the work profile and purpose, but an appropriate size is needed by anyone and everyone. Your table should be at least this big that it can store files, folders and lamps in perfect order. It should have a good number of drawers and organizers to help you put everything in place. Now if you are an engineer or draftsmen, you need a bigger table top to place all your documents and blueprints in order. Also, if you prefer working in groups and have an array of laptops to cater to, you should go for a lengthier table like the one shown in the picture above. Make proper organizers to store minute elements like pens, pencils etc. on tabletop as it proves very handy.
Lighting is highly imperative, especially while studying and working. Studying under low or dim lights will put strain on your eyes and can even cause headache and low eye sight. A well lit room is highly recommended for efficient and effective working. Having study lamps is important for working when you do not want to light up the whole room. They not only save energy but also help you work discreetly. Try having enough lights so that if there are more people in the room, no one feels left out in the dark. Also, study lamps should be mounted on all corners in case you have long table tops. It helps in even distribution of light.
Hope these study room ideas were helpful and inspiring. For more ideas, browse the Magazine section on Homify and refurbish your home your way.