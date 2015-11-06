​Study areas; functional and contemporary

Natural light is as important in the study room as in any other part of the house. Imagine walking in a dark study room with only few dim and gloomy lights. It will not only make your mood dull, but also makes you loose focus and attention. Now imagine walking into a bright, cheerful room full of glass windows that encapsulates maximum inflow of natural light. This ensures a happy start of the day, which keeps you going for many hours together. To make you work in peace during scorching afternoons, you can install transparent curtains that prevent the heat but still allow a lot of light. This amazing energy saving idea also ensures a constant flow of fresh and cool air through the sliding glass windows. Try to locate the direction of sunrise and sunset before designing the study room. Along with vaastu constraints, this can also help in placing the glass windows and doors correctly.

