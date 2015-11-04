Spacious ideas for a small kitchen

Everyone dreams of a large, elegant and highly functional kitchen. But unfortunately not all dreams come true. The ever shrinking size of apartments leaves absolutely no option with city dwellers who unwillingly have to adjust with the existing patterns. At the end of the day, they are left with a cluttered and shabby kitchen. Even for larger kitchens, space might not be a constraint but either that is not utilized completely and if utilized, they might lack a contemporary look which eventually tarnishes the overall look of the house. To make you deal with the issue in much style and sophistication, we bring to you some affordable and comfortable ideas that can help give your kitchen a spacious makeover. By including these innovative ideas, you might be able to take the dullness away and instead lend a brighter and fresher feel to the kitchen. Depending on your taste and budget, you can either use some or all of these tips to build a healthy and spacious kitchen.
Honestly, natural light is highly therapeutic. It creates wonders when brought indoors as it enlightens every single corner with its grandiosity and warmth. This holds absolutely true even for kitchens. Natural light in a kitchen brings positivity and bliss. It helps to keep the mind in focus and assists in creative inventions. Natural light also adds a feeling of space which is attributed to its sharp luminescence and brightness. The glass windows when open can replace all the smoke with fresh and pleasant air. We all know that kitchen is an easy target for fungus and moulds because of its continuous exposure to food items and bacteria. Natural light even helps to keep diseases at bay as it prevents the formation of moulds and fungi. So apart from adding a sense of space, natural light can also help you maintain a hygienic kitchen that in turn promises a healthy and happy family.
Another aspect or generating a sense of space is the use of mute wall colours. Wall colours are a highly imperative part of any room décor. They are responsible for creating the entire ambience and thus need to be chosen very wisely. While larger kitchens can still afford darker textures and accents, but small kitchens miss out on this liberty as well. Pale shades, neutral hues and light pastels are regarded as the best suited options. They not only add brightness to the area, but will also provide a light backdrop to highlight other accents. Mute wall colours always tend to be soothing and refreshing. They blend in well with the kitchen furniture and the cabinets. Mute colours are easy to apply and also create a harmonious effect with other rooms of the house too. For a kitchen space, it is always advisable to go for plastic wall colours as they are long lasting and can be cleaned easily in case of any food related accidents. You can also employ light shade kitchen tiles around the stove area for easy maintenance. A bright, colourful centre piece of tile looks charming when surrounded by light toned tiles.
On the same lines as the wall colours, even the flooring demands equal attention and focus. While a larger kitchen can have contrasting inlaid marble and tile designs, the smaller kitchens should ideally settle for elongated patterns. These can either be light toned wooden tiles or ceramic tiles that give a lengthy illusion to the eye thus creating an effect of space. Try opting for rectangular tiles instead of square ones for a deeper impact. You can even go for the same wall and flooring colour that gives a perfect cube-like look and shapes everything in the perfect frame. The flooring also needs to be durable and anti-slippery. Glossy tiles are perfect for radiating light and brightening the area but can even prove slippery at times. You can also opt for an assortment of light colours like shades of white or grey to break the dull monotony of plain white.
After designing the basic layout, let’s talk about storage now. The best way to utilize a kitchen; big or small is by lending it a modular feel. The modular designs like the one shown in the picture designed by Arche Vista, make use of every single inch of the kitchen and make it suitable for storing utensils, crockery, food containers, etc. Storing and organizing everything properly not only creates a sense of space but actually creates more space to aid in efficient and quicker work. With the help of modular storage, you have a separate drawer and storing spot for everything. That means, no more spoons and forks lying all over the ground and counter top. You can install proper separators to enjoy a designated place for everything. This will also save you a lot of time and energy. You can customize modular kitchens according to your requirement and space availability. The designs make use of even the small corner areas in creating a perfectly covered landscape. New concepts like hydraulic movements and under cabinet lighting further add finishing touches to the modular kitchen.
The best trick to utilize a small area to the maximum is to use the vertical space. We often tend to forget the vertical space as we want everything on an easy accessible eye level. But with a few amendments, you can make efficient use of vertical height to store your extra pantry or things you do not require on a daily basis. This picture exemplifies how the owner has captured even the last inch of the wall and built a roof touching cabinet. This way you can easily cook and manoeuvre in your small kitchen. You can even opt for exposed wall shelves that help to store jars, containers and even utensils in aesthetically pleasing manner. Using wall hanging metal containers and racks to store napkins, aprons and towels also reduces clutter on the counter top which eventually leads to a cheerful kitchen.
‘Save the best for the last’. Yes, indeed. This is the most important factor that can lend a spacious touch to your kitchen. Any counter top; big or small or narrow, can manage to look happy only when it is free of unattended stuff. Try to discard maximum unused and old stuff. Clean your pantry once in a while to make space for new groceries. Try keeping your utensils on designated spots after each wash. This not only makes the kitchen hygienic but also makes it less prone to cockroaches and insects. A neat kitchen is a happy and roomier kitchen. With proper storage, you can now manage minute nick knacks in a much organised and sophisticated manner. If you have a small apartment and storage in kitchen is a big mess, do not miss out to check this ideabook, for it's going to be of great help - 5 ideas for a small modern kitchen