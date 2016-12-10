8 great ideas to decorate your home with plaster

Home decoration is an art and it can be reaped in all forms with all kinds of material. Whether you use ceramics or bricks, cement or Plaster of Paris, the opportunities are endless. Today, we are going to concentrate on one of highly utilized material for building homes in India, i.e. plaster.
The plaster is also one of the easiest materials to prepare and has versatility in its use because it can be used in different areas of your home, either in rooms like the kitchen, living room, room and even the bathroom , to cover the ceilings, walls and even other decorative household items, but of course, this can not be done by anyone, for proper and efficient finish you need the help of a trained person.
Now, let's get this book idea and find eight interesting ideas that may inspire you to use them at your home and get the perfect look.
When you work with plaster on the ceiling of a room, there are two possible scenarios for which you can choose either work with a coating to provide texture and something more creative than a simple flat roof with light. You can also mold the edges to add a twist with some lights lighting in order to mitigate the environment and make it more enjoyable and comfortable.
Keep the entire focus on adding details to the beauty.
Among the many advantages of plaster, one of the primary one is its decorative capacity, such as these ceilings. Ceilings that are placed in order to complement the soft and elegant lighting to any living room fits very well.
You can also try to build up beautiful pillars or arches to add grace to your hallway or living room.
Gypsum can also help create surfaces with unique and original textures. In this photograph, you can see a beautiful creation from one of our professionals who has created a creative wallboard located behind the TV whose design not only gives sophistication but also positively influences the perception of volumes of space that works in this place. It also highlights the elegance of design in general.
Get inspirations from different designers and consult professionals to get designs like this.
With plaster, you can build almost anything, even surfaces strong enough to use every day. In this kitchen you can see how the modern work borns of the metal characteristics used in this area with bitrates colors combined as is the red , giving at the end a modern and absolutely beautiful kitchen.
Keep the color combinations in mind for kitchen area so that the design looks integrated. Red color improves appetite and thus, is the best choice.
Gypsum is not only for decoration but is also a smart way to work the room lighting. In this photograph, you can see that gypsum extends along this beautiful living room, a gap where the light sources that highlight the hall are installed. In addition to this, to grant an elegant look, the lighting also brings delicate shine to wooden surfaces of various furniture.
Proper lighting not only uplifts the environment but also cheers up the mood. So, do a study on light colors and their effects on mood before doing this job.
Using Gypsum in bathrooms is also possible, as long as you proceed to perform work coating against moisture. This is to prevent mold growth in the future. You can also work with plaster to create depth and attractive reliefs on the walls of your bathroom or complement it against some nice tile with delicate colors to give this room a softer and relaxing air.
Small print tiles in bathroom go well with bold designs of plasters and vice versa.
The interesting cast here is that your work can create an elegant play of shadows when light is installed in a false ceiling as seen in this photograph, the edges are decorated with a cute frame. It gives the feeling of being in a finely decorated environment.
Use sober lights in bath area to keep it cozy and relaxing.
Having a room with style is very necessary. That is why building a structure with plaster to the head of your bed is an excellent choice, not only adding different volumes of depths, but also to incorporate class and a touch of elegance. Plus you can not go forget the work of lighting on the ceiling, where a false ceiling built with plaster grants you an interesting brightness reflected on the ceiling for the entire room.
Balanced decoration is necessary to get plaster designs work for you.