​7 ideas to a cosier dining room

A dining room can never be complete without a chandelier. Chandeliers are the perfect accessory for creating a regal effect and when they say, ‘Eat like a king’; it becomes all the more important to have one in your dining room. The size, design and shape is, however a personal preference. For a vivid effect you can go with a bright contrasting chandelier, like the one shown here as opposed to a subtle chandelier that creates a more harmonious and blend-in effect. Glass chandeliers have been time tested and still continue to be highly captivating and awe-inspiring. They are now joined by colourful and delicately crafted beads that look like absolute diamonds gleaming in bright soothing lights.

Designed by Gislene Lopes Arquitectura, interior designers from Brazil, this dining room design is seamless and the beautiful chandelier is no less than a red cherry on top of the cake.