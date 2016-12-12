Your browser is out-of-date.

6 trendy container houses (built with tiny budgets)

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Container houses are one of the most innovative and interesting housing types. Since the 1960’s there has been an increase in the demand of low costing houses.  The most famous container house was the Redondo Beach which was designed by Peter DeMaria in 2007 which was recognized as the first real container house in North America. Container houses are often used for commercial and residential purposes in Asia.

Container houses can be customized in accordance with the preference of the owner. They can also be recycled and come at a very low cost. Materials chosen for container houses are easy to procure as the material is durable and strong. We bring to you six low budget fashionable container houses.

1. Wooden container box

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

This container house is located in Northern Ireland, located in the countryside. This was one of the first container houses to be built in the area. This is a luxury residential design which houses a large spa bath.

We hope to have inspired you to try out container houses!

2. White container house

해원이네 , AAPA건축사사무소 AAPA건축사사무소 Modern houses
AAPA건축사사무소

AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소

This Seoul container house has been designed for residential use and takes up 23 square feet of surface area to accommodate a family with three children. This house is brimming with uniqueness, originality and creativity. Spanning for three floors, the walls are covered with birch plywood.

3. Black and white

은퇴부부를 위해 지은 2층 컨테이너 카페주택, 신짱 칼라하우스 신짱 칼라하우스 Modern houses Iron/Steel
신짱 칼라하우스

신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스

A single glance at this container house reminds you of the balance between yin and yang. This is a charming black and a white container house which has a spacious home interior space. The second floor of this house has an innovative design which can be transformed into a vibrant cafe.

4. Colourful colours

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style houses
쭈욱 게스트하우스

쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스

This bright coloured container house is located in Korea, which can be used as a resort and also to provide the modern facilities of day to day life. Since the bedroom is located on the second floor, the first floor is spacious.

5. Orange and white

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This combination of white and orange makes for an ideal family weekend getaway. The open plan design makes the kitchen and dining room the focus of this home. Large windows provide plenty of natural light which enhances the warmth of the house. A master bedroom and bathroom makes for a very spacious home. An outdoor barbecue area is also present.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

6. Strong personality

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This chic black container house has been created out of insulation. Located in the picturesque area of Yangping, Gyeonggi Province, Korea, it goes by the name of “tteurak” which means a house with a garden. This home is a depiction of a spacious garden while the terrace is perfect for leisure and relaxation.

Checkout 6 fantastic garden ideas here.


Ground floor plan

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The floor plan of the house is an open plan design which accommodates the living room, kitchen and dining room.  In addition, the master bedroom is located on the first floor. The container can also be converted into a hotel at any point in time.

Floor plan

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the second floor there is yet another master bedroom, a children’s room, a bathroom and a deck where you can sunbathe.

Another way to live it! 6 low-budget fashionable container houses. Try them and share your comments.


