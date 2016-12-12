6 trendy container houses (built with tiny budgets)

Container houses are one of the most innovative and interesting housing types. Since the 1960’s there has been an increase in the demand of low costing houses. The most famous container house was the Redondo Beach which was designed by Peter DeMaria in 2007 which was recognized as the first real container house in North America. Container houses are often used for commercial and residential purposes in Asia.

Container houses can be customized in accordance with the preference of the owner. They can also be recycled and come at a very low cost. Materials chosen for container houses are easy to procure as the material is durable and strong. We bring to you six low budget fashionable container houses.