20 Beautiful bathrooms where the protagonist is wood

Incorporating wood into the bathroom can sound like a risky ordeal. With modern decor catching up it would seem like you would be missing out on quite the deal if you gave this one a skip. Wood is no longer a privilege restricted to cabins and cottages, but also bathrooms of various styles.

So, how do you deal with wood in your bathroom? To begin with, select solid wood such as cedar. This variety is resistant to moisture, which makes it ideal for your bathroom. Next up, the wood should be porous and hard. Next up, the wood should be slightly porous and hard. The finish on the wood will function as a thermal insulator which means to say it will be able to withstand water, moisture and vapor. As part of maintenance, you should dry the surface of the wood thoroughly.

The wood in the bathroom is usually found combined with micro-polished cement, stone, and with a full range of tiles. Let us, then, enjoy these spectacular bathrooms where wood is the brightest star!