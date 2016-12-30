Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Beautiful bathrooms where the protagonist is wood

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Incorporating wood into the bathroom can sound like a risky ordeal. With modern decor catching up it would seem like you would be missing out on quite the deal if you gave this one a skip. Wood is no longer a privilege restricted to cabins and cottages, but also bathrooms of various styles.

So, how do you deal with wood in your bathroom? To begin with, select solid wood such as cedar. This variety is resistant to moisture, which makes it ideal for your bathroom. Next up, the wood should be porous and hard. Next up, the wood should be slightly porous and hard. The finish on the wood will function as a thermal insulator which means to say it will be able to withstand water, moisture and vapor. As part of maintenance, you should dry the surface of the wood thoroughly.

The wood in the bathroom is usually found combined with micro-polished cement, stone, and with a full range of tiles. Let us, then, enjoy these spectacular bathrooms where wood is the brightest star!

1. Wooden walls and countertops

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

An image of absolute warmth is presented to you. The frosted glass helps to maintain opacity which is quintessential in the bathroom.

2. An all wooden floor

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
ALI-CURA

ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA

A laminated wooden floor is just what you need to create a modern looking bathroom. An elegant and stylish bathroom awaits you.

3. Rustic wood

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

Natural wood look great in bathrooms where a modern and rustic touch intertwine. The presence of two sinks, and a storage cabinet that stretched from wall to wall makes this bathroom a great idea.

4. Sparring the ceiling

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Laminated wood that runs for the entirety of the bathroom barring the ceiling makes for the ideal getaway! A touch of class is created which is ideal to drown your worries away in.

5. Walk the plank!

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

An attic bathroom is everything you need right now. Couple its idyllic location with this wooden stroke and you are good to go.

6. Wooden panelling combined with tiles

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

When tiles met wood, we created this brilliant bathroom. It’s neat, clean and cosy. It has got everything you need right in one little pocket of your house.


7. A shower of wood

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos

Replace the age old shower curtain with a glass slab. You could also say goodbye to tiles once and for all as you welcome this wooden shower.

8. Rustic wood and tiles

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Levels and textures are experimented with, giving you a rustic bathroom with modern winks.

9. Of wood, ceramics and stone

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Wood acts as a delimiter, separating the ceramic and stones. A dynamic bathroom is created here with wood emerging as the real hero.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

10. Ship deck style

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño

ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño

Another way to hero wood in your bathroom is by creating a deck or floating floor out of your shower.

11. Wood flooring for the jacuzzi

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The pedestal to any Jacuzzi would have to be a wooden platform such as this, luring you in for some more!

12. Wood from the bed to the bath

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Follow up your wood laden bedroom by extending it to your bathroom as well. An element of perfect harmony is created which cannot be missed out on at any cost.

Checkout 5 bathroom shelving ideas here.

13. Combined with ceramic

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
LN-arquitectura

BAÑOS LN

LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura

Wood and ceramics make quite the duo for your everyday needs.

14. Wood wicker, polished surfaces and neutral tones.

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

Neutral tones tend to enhance the beauty of wood in the bathroom. Wicker accompanies the natural effect with the implementation of accessories.

15. Slabs and wood

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Minimalism at its best. This bathroom uses a wooden floor coupled with modern tiles and slabs that add a decorative touch to the bathroom.

16. Laminated wood bath

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Laminated wood is much easier to maintain and cheaper comparatively. It helps to provide a similar effect to that of normal wood.

17. Rustic and modern walls

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

The versatility of wood is infinite when it comes to interior decoration. This bathroom is a testament to that.

18. The floating effect

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

This attic space unties the flooring of the bedroom and bathroom. The shower glass effectively keeps moisture at bay.

19. Limited space

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

The combinations of wood are aplenty. In modern bathrooms, grey and beige seems to be a regular. Small bathrooms with gleaming hardwood floors can never go wrong.

20. Rustic, yet modern

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Rustic at the top, yet modern at the bottom. The best of both worlds, in a single one. What more could one ask for?

Look no more, for the best ideas were just uncovered before you!

9 Vastu Tips for your home for good fortune in 2017
Checkout 20 Beautiful bathrooms where the protagonist is wood! Try them and share your comments.


