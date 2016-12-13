A modern home for the entire family in Pune

The designers at 6F Design Studio bring you a very modern and aesthetically pleasing home in Pune today. Owned by Mr. Kale, the residence is equipped with trendy furniture, elegant neutral colours and artistic touches which arrest attention easily. The lighting is such that it can be controlled to create different moods and atmospheres, depending on the occasion or time of the day. Read on to know more.
Just like the living area, the dining space too is flooded with mellow golden lighting in the evenings for a romantic and relaxing ambiance.
The modern sofas with their pretty patterned cushions make for cosy seating in the living area, while the black and white decorative panel adds life to the beige wallpaper. The jazzy rug and the other furniture make use of black and white hues, and create a stylish monochrome theme for this space. The vibrant painting above the sleek white bureau adds colour and spice here.
In the evenings, recessed golden lighting from the false ceiling fills the living area with a warm and soothing feel.
The wall holding the sleek and contemporary TV unit is textured smartly, and features wooden elements for a warm look. To its left you can see a beautifully carved white partition screen which separates the living area from the entrance. A very elegant touch we think!
Creamy white and wooden tones make the dining space look cosy and inviting. It merges seamlessly with the living area and makes the interiors appear spacious and bright. Ultramodern furniture makes for pleasurable mealtimes, while a chic wall sconce illuminates the setting nicely.
The bedroom surprises us with a vibrant colour combination of brilliant blue and buttery yellow. The headboard is uniquely shaped and extends to become a sleek side table for arranging photos and decorative pieces. The closet doors look exciting and make organisation a playful adventure. Floating shelves on the wall offer additional storage room here.
The TV unit in the bedroom is a sleek and fashionable affair in blue and yellow, while the wooden panel lends a warm touch. A tall mirror to the right of the TV unit helps you to get ready with ease every day.
