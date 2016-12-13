Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home for the entire family in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern living room
The designers at 6F Design Studio bring you a very modern and aesthetically pleasing home in Pune today. Owned by Mr. Kale, the residence is equipped with trendy furniture, elegant neutral colours and artistic touches which arrest attention easily. The lighting is such that it can be controlled to create different moods and atmospheres, depending on the occasion or time of the day. Read on to know more.

Dreamy!

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern dining room
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

Just like the living area, the dining space too is flooded with mellow golden lighting in the evenings for a romantic and relaxing ambiance.

Artistic living

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern living room
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

The modern sofas with their pretty patterned cushions make for cosy seating in the living area, while the black and white decorative panel adds life to the beige wallpaper. The jazzy rug and the other furniture make use of black and white hues, and create a stylish monochrome theme for this space. The vibrant painting above the sleek white bureau adds colour and spice here.

Mellow and soothing

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern living room
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

In the evenings, recessed golden lighting from the false ceiling fills the living area with a warm and soothing feel.

Stylish touches

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern living room
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

The wall holding the sleek and contemporary TV unit is textured smartly, and features wooden elements for a warm look. To its left you can see a beautifully carved white partition screen which separates the living area from the entrance. A very elegant touch we think!

Inviting dining

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern dining room
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

Creamy white and wooden tones make the dining space look cosy and inviting. It merges seamlessly with the living area and makes the interiors appear spacious and bright. Ultramodern furniture makes for pleasurable mealtimes, while a chic wall sconce illuminates the setting nicely.

Vibrant bedroom

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern style bedroom
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

The bedroom surprises us with a vibrant colour combination of brilliant blue and buttery yellow. The headboard is uniquely shaped and extends to become a sleek side table for arranging photos and decorative pieces. The closet doors look exciting and make organisation a playful adventure. Floating shelves on the wall offer additional storage room here.

Sleek and smart

Residence of Mr. Kale, 6F Design Studio Modern style bedroom
6F Design Studio

Residence of Mr. Kale

The TV unit in the bedroom is a sleek and fashionable affair in blue and yellow, while the wooden panel lends a warm touch. A tall mirror to the right of the TV unit helps you to get ready with ease every day.

Hope you got many ideas from this trendy and contemporary home for your own project. Check out another story for more inspiration - A small and furnished home built on a tiny budget!

A stunning bed and bath for Rupees 12 lakhs in Surat, Gujarat
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


