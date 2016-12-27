10 ideas for decorating modern houses

Insatiable is one word to describe the quest for perfection. It is the most sought out for, despite having it in the palm of your hand. Once you have procured a modern looking house, next in line is decor to match up to your opulent house. In terms of decoration, we are bringing to your ideas that you cannot bat an eyelid at.
There’s more to the space beneath a staircase than a hideout for your kids and pets! The disproportionate space that it leaves you with can be made the most of with this simple idea. Turn that space into a tiny little greenhouse with stones. Maintenance comes easy and the space is just what you need to add some life to your home.
An illusion can delude common folk, but could just be your respite from a tiny hallway. All you need is a mirror to create the illusion of space. Couple that, with smartly chosen decor and you just found yourself a modern approach to the space constraint problem. Place a large mirror such as this in front of the hall, and pick out this mix of shapes and sizes for decor.
Limited space can be a real debacle. When played right, however, it can be the trump card you needed all this while. When area isn’t on your side, look for a solution in a simple table, flower vases, lamps and a mirror. This is a charming yet simple solution to space constraints. Pay attention to the color of the decor, ensuring that it blends in well with the rest of the room.
A house can be made at home with the right choice of colours. Even if it’s a small splash of color, it makes a difference. With classic furniture comes the bondage of plainness. This is when you choose contrasting colours to give your room the right pop of color. The trick lies solely in the choice of complementary pieces and paints that grab one’s attention.
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
If you love nature, then you are bound to love this next idea. A tree right in your room. It definitely is one of the less explored ideas which makes it worthwhile. Modern decor doesn’t solely mean state of the art pieces, but could also include a touch of nature.
What better way to welcome someone into your home than with this beautiful board? The yellow and black hues juxtapose creating a welcoming aura that captivates you. The lighting system hanging from the ceiling lures you in further. The right touch to your home is what this welcome board manages to do.
Who said that plants have to be kept in the great outdoors? What if you could place them in your room to light up the atmosphere? If you are looking for tranquility, silence or calmness, then this greenhouse does just that. Decor at its natural best, signifying peace and harmony.
Checkout 5 indoor garden ideas here.
A great way to capitalize on the space made available to you, is in the following way. By making the most of it, quite literally! A hanger, a shoe rack and a multifunctional stool give you plenty of storage space while taking up the least possible amount of space. Pick out some brown hues to bring the ensemble to life and you are good to go!
Complementary colours work like a charm wherever they are placed. It comes to us as no surprise that the indomitable duo of pink and black does just the same. A black backdrop with minimal elements placed on it, is brought to life by the presence of the pink stool.
While all the hype around the minimalist approach seems to be doing the rounds, how does this next idea sound? Going against it by incorporating the best decor as part of your entrance. Pick out decorative elements such as a dried flower arrangement, lamps, mirrors and so on.
Modern is the way to go, so get on these ideas right away!