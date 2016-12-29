9 Pictures of modern houses that will inspire you to build yours!

Though today homes are made of superior and long lasting products, the timeless beauty of wood and man’s attachment to this basic construction material is still consistent. Even in homes constructed out of concrete and cement, wood plays an essential role in the form of window and door frames, furniture and cabinet doors followed by decks and patio. Due to its durability and easy adaptation to climatic changes, wood is a popular construction material among homemakers. .

One of the advantages of wooden houses is that they can adapt to various decorative styles from the most basic and simple to the most modern designs. Thoughtful selection of wood and treatment can help in building a strong house that stays perfect over several years with minimal maintenance. Decorative elements like etchings add beauty and glamor to a wooden house and can act as signature of its creator in the future.

We have listed out some beautiful homes created by our architects constructed out of wood that are modern and comfortable and allow its owners to enjoy the cozy warmth of a wooden house into a modern setup.