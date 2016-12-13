A stunning bed and bath for Rupees 12 lakhs in Surat, Gujarat

Today, you will get to explore an ultramodern bedroom and attached bathroom, thanks to the designers at IM Designer Studio in Surat, Gujarat. Done up mostly in soothing and neutral hues, the bedroom and bathroom feature sleek designs and trendy furniture. Elegant lights take these spaces to a whole new level of wow as well, supported by fashionable decor.
The wall that holds the sleek TV is also the wall which the bedroom shares with the bathroom. Besides the TV, it also supports a slim white and wooden console unit and a couple of white artefacts. The overall look is very smart.
Soft shades of white and grey have been used with taste to make this spacious bedroom seem appealing and cosy. Textured walls, large glass windows, a large and elegant bed and a plush rug make this room a delight for senses. Sliding and transparent glass doors on the right take you to the bathroom, and look stunning.
A corner in the bedroom has been cleverly utilised to fit in a comfy grey sofa and a large ottoman to put your feet up. It’s perfect for relaxing with a book or enjoying a cup of tea. The abstract artworks add aesthetic appeal to the bedroom, and also a dash of colour in this neutral environment.
The floating bedside tables are sleek and modern affairs with stylish lights in wire cages hanging above them. The pretty white birds on this table look truly charming as well. Also note how elegant the circular sink and the neat grey cabinet look in the bathroom. Geometrical patterns adorn the sink, while the cabinet is perfect for storing towels, cleaning supplies and toiletries. The large mirror makes the bathroom appear spacious and airy.
From here, it’s easy to see that the spacious and modern bathroom has been done up in white and grey, just like the bedroom. The sink cabinet offers privacy to the WC, while the shower enclosure is right in front of you.
Slim white and dark grey tiles add oodles of personality to the walls of the fashionable bathroom, while glass panels for the shower nook look extremely trendy. Recessed lighting floods the space with warmth, while vibrant flowers add colour to the space.
