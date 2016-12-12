A 3bhk Hyderabad residence designed and decorated for rupees 12 lakhs

This simple, modern yet elegant home in Madhapur, a suburb of Hyderabad, was rendered by the designers at Detekton. It is equipped with sleek and contemporary furniture, and makes use of soft and soothing colours for a spacious and bright look. Smart and modern storage solutions make this home practical and aesthetic at the same time. The decor has been kept minimalistic and is very easy to maintain.
The wall holding the TV in the living room is entirely clad in slim slats of dark and light wood. It looks very fashionable and unique, and has been fitted with neat glass shelves to hold TV accessories or decorative items.
The wooden wall adds warmth and cosiness to the white environment of the living room. Recessed lighting makes for a soothing ambiance, while trendy furniture in beige lends a simple and inviting look.
Large windows in the living room bring in a lot of sunlight, when the blinds are up. The gleaming white floor reflects the natural light generously and makes the room appear brighter and more spacious than it is.
The common washbasin near the dining space is set on an L-shaped storage unit in dark and smooth wood. The sleek cabinets offer tons of storage space here, while the slim L-shaped unit with frosted glass doors above the basin helps too.
The neat and partially in-built glassware cabinet at the end of this corridor is a fine example of how space can be optimally utilised. Equipped with transparent glass doors and focused lights, the cabinet looks stylish and hardly takes up any floor space. The wooden frame around it is very elegant as well.
This inbuilt closet with sliding and glossy white doors looks minimalist and beautiful against the wooden floor. It stores almost everything and keeps this bedroom clean and clutter-free. A large floor to ceiling mirror stands at right angles to the closet, making it look larger than it is.
Drawers under the bed show that this home loves modern storage hacks. Pull out the drawers when you need something and slide them in when you are done. Simple!
The sleek, smooth and minimal closet system in this bedroom offer enough space for organising everything and anything. But what we love is how they accommodate the TV and the stylish desk which holds the remotes and cable box.
This 3bhk residence clearly shows that simple ideas can be beautiful, when rendered with taste.