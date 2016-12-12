A beautiful and elegant home in Kolkata

The Kumar residence is a very contemporary yet subtly luxurious affair rendered by the designers at Spaces and Design in Kolkata. Various neutral and soft shades add sophistication to this home, while modern furniture and sleek designs impress us effortlessly. Wooden elements add warmth and cosiness to this smart and spacious abode.
Luxurious beige sofas and a stylish chaise lounge add visual depth to the white environment of the living area, along with the rug and the gorgeous curtains. The coffee table comes with artistic inlay work, while mustard cushions add colour here. We love how a massive cut-out in the wall leads to the entertainment den in this home. It seems like a relaxing space with its wooden and brown hues.
Dark wood, white, and black make the entryway or foyer a stylish and welcoming space. The flooring with its geometrical pattern looks unique, while a panel with “jali” work all over it adorns the ceiling. Similar panels in golden add a luxurious touch to this side of the foyer, before you enter the living space.
The large connecting window between the living and entertainment areas has been framed with wood for a classy look. A strip of black marble distinguishes the white marble flooring on either side of it. Textured walls in both these spaces lend visual interest to the interiors, while recessed lighting brightens up every corner.
The spacious dining area makes you feel like as if you have gone back in time. The luxurious vintage style chairs, the elegant golden legs of the table, the gorgeous chandelier and the stunningly carved mirrors add tons of royal charm here. Marble has been used both on the floor and the walls for a rich look, while the decorative panel around the wooden door is a contrasting touch. We also love how sliding glass doors set in wooden frames separate the dining area from the living space. This ensures privacy without hampering the feeling of openness.
Stylish wooden wall panels and sleek furniture make the bedroom a very inviting and warm space. The in-built headboard is a cushioned affair, while a salmon pink throw adds colour to the bed. The striped curtain is a vibrant touch too, while unique bedside lamps add to the lavish atmosphere here.
What a beautiful and modern home where elegant traditional touches find due attention! Check out another tour for more ideas - A furnished and modern Indian home.