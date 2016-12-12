A beautiful and elegant home in Kolkata

Stylish wooden wall panels and sleek furniture make the bedroom a very inviting and warm space. The in-built headboard is a cushioned affair, while a salmon pink throw adds colour to the bed. The striped curtain is a vibrant touch too, while unique bedside lamps add to the lavish atmosphere here.

