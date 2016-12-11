A luxurious home for a family in Mumbai

Today, we have brought you a lavish and very stylish home rendered by the designers at My Beautiful Life in Mumbai. Dubbed as Chrysalis, this residence plays around with elegant furniture, beautiful and creative lights, and contemporary designs for a stunning impact. Different kinds of materials like glass, steel, wood and stone have come together in this home to create visual interest and depth. Decorative tiles have been used in a number of rooms to add vibrancy and aesthetic appeal. Read on to find out more about this project.
The spacious and mostly white living room features a rich brown and curvy sofa and a plush rug for cosy seating. The wall behind the couch is clad uniquely with white and coloured tiles, while the wall at the far end is completely lined with vibrant tiles for an eye-catching setup.
Elegant blue and purple recessed lighting makes the living room a magical place in the evenings. Stylish lamps are lit to cast a soft glow over the furnishing, while a large screen opposite the projector unfurls from the ceiling to show movies.
We love how mirrors and glass panels have been paired in the corridors to make them appear spacious and open. Recessed lighting escapes from the design on the false ceiling to flood the corridors with magical beauty.
Sleek and high-backed white chairs surround a gleaming steel and stone dining table for luxurious mealtimes. The neat white environment here gets a further dose of glamour from the gorgeous chandelier.
Yellow, white and grey cabinets make the kitchen a bright and smart space for cooking yummy meals. There is ample space for moving around, and artistic tiles clad the backsplash for a vibrant look here. Birds and creepers add life to the kitchen, while sleek glass panels separate it from a small seating nook in front of a large window.
White dominates the seating nook next to the kitchen, be it through the floor tiles, the ceiling or the walls. The gorgeously patterned tiles continue here too from the backsplash for aesthetic attraction. A couple of stylish chairs offer cosy seating here, while cabinets offer storage space.
Smooth marble flooring, a fashionable bed, and a glamorous false ceiling make this bedroom truly regal. Wooden elements add warmth here, while creamy white and golden touches ensure a luxurious and soothing atmosphere.
This gleaming white bedroom features sliding glass panels for the window and a stylish bed that touches three walls. Soft neutral hues rule the bedding, while the wall-mounted TV unit is truly sleek. Neat wooden detailing adds a decorative touch to the floor to ceiling closet doors for a trendy appearance.
Mosaic and smooth grey tiles in the sleek shower enclosure add lots of style to this simple bathroom. Mirrors and glass panels shine under powerful lights, leading to a spacious and bright look. The fixtures and storage drawers are modern as well.
The vibrant tiles behind the WC feature large floral prints, reminding us of cheerful tropical places. Stylish lights and slim designs add to the attraction of this unique bathroom, while a large mirror makes it appear roomier than it is.
