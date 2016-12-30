13 pergolas that will make your yard look fabulous

When you want to enjoy pleasant outdoor lunches to make the most of the winter sunshine, there’s no better place to do it than under a pergola. Its structure has columns that support a cover, which provides shade and allows natural light into the area. It also creates lovely play of light and shadow, which brings a charming ambiance to the garden.

Pergolas can be built from a variety of materials, including wood, canvas and metal. Some might even have a natural cover provided by climbing plants. It’s always a lovely addition to any garden. Today, we present 12 ideas to help you build a pergola in your garden.