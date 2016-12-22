Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 small house facades built with tiny budgets

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Ampliación casa Fe, Vintark arquitectura Vintark arquitectura Modern houses Bricks Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

When a house is built on a small plot and with a limited budget, resorting to creativity is the only available solution for creating a stand out façade the gives the home unique personality. It isn’t impossible. With help from design professionals, a beautiful façade can be achieved even on the tightest budget.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together 19 small budget façade designs from which you can draw inspiration while building your home.

1. A compact two-tiered terrace on the first floor and a small garden space at ground level, near the entrance.

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. See-through boundary fence showcasing two extra-long windows in the staircase area of the home

Projeto, Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern houses
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia

3. Wood and glass façade with a covered courtyard extension resting on a large beam – small and economical

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Concrete and brick structure with floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor. Slanted walls add a unique element.

Ampliación casa Fe, Vintark arquitectura Vintark arquitectura Modern houses Bricks Multicolored
Vintark arquitectura

Vintark arquitectura
Vintark arquitectura
Vintark arquitectura

5. Combination of stone paving and strips of grass with space for parking two cars

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

See some more ideas for gardens here.

6. Charming traditional façade with gabled roof and a pergola framing the house

Casa de Campo Casa do Governador, Deleme Janelas Deleme Janelas Windows & doors Windows
Deleme Janelas

Deleme Janelas
Deleme Janelas
Deleme Janelas


7. Modern design with complete privacy – closed to views from the street

Casa Turquesa, The arkch's Arquitectos The arkch's Arquitectos Modern houses
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos

The arkch's Arquitectos
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos
The arkch's Arquitectos

8. Narrow façade of concrete with a small balcony on the first floor with black metal railing providing a contrast

Casa Butteri, Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Modern houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

9. A small home with a distinct façade created by stone cladding

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style houses
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

10. Simple façade with small windows holds a secret—an open design at the back of the house.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Adobe walls and wooden frames with a simple covered porch present a charming rustic look

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

12. Brick and concrete façade with texture created by the latticed brick wall, iron grills and a glass railing

Corporativo INNOVA, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Colonial style houses
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Corporativo INNOVA

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

13. Straight lines with large windows – modern and minimalist

Casa Didi , Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

14. A combination of old and new – textures with brick latticework and sleek iron frames

Casa Tadeo, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Colonial style houses
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa Tadeo

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

15. What’s not to love in a small façade when it draws attention with a floating structure on the first floor and stone cladding on the lower level

CASA DALVIAN M77, MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA Modern houses
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA

MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA

16. A simple white façade with a small wooden porch outside the main entrance – charming and cute!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Layers in the façade with one side coated with stone cladding from top to bottom and thick frames highlighting the windows on each level.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Two floors with open areas – parking garage at the bottom and a terrace on the first floor.

Casa HM1, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses Concrete White
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

19. Avant-garde in miniature with an inverted roof and neutral colours

homify Modern houses Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

See 3 magical home facade renovations for more ideas.

15 Beautiful garden ideas to renovate your small yard
Which of these ideas would be perfect for your home? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks