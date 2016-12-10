9 Inspiring ceiling designs to copy

Lighting is an essential part of every home and while it was earlier used to keep homes illuminated through the night, now lighting is an essential part of interior decor. Creative lighting systems that combine multiple lighting techniques with materials like wood and glass are increasingly becoming popular in living rooms around the world. Artificial lighting has become such an integral part of home décor as it has a vital role in setting the mood and atmosphere that interior decorators pay as much attention to the ceiling as the rest of the house.
Here are 9 arresting ceiling designs that command onlookers to look in their direction and direction admire their layout and structure. At Homify we always strive to provide you with refreshing ideas to improve your home and make it worthy of inspiration among friends and family.
Besides being cost effective, LED lights provide a dazzling effect if applied properly with the use of colors and materials. Here the vast living room has been subtly divided into sections for formal and informal gatherings with the use of gypsum boards on the ceiling. The false ceiling has recessed lights spread across the panels to make them glow and keep the region bright or subtly illuminated as the mood desires.
Want to give a stylish touch to the ceiling that is cost effective and looks unique too. Then try this lighting technique that may be remind you of tube lights but is far removed from them as these lights are placed inside panels in the ceiling. The modern living room structured around a wide L shaped leather sofa and small stools is simple with neutral color tones and would have looked very somber if the parallel panel lighting system would not have been a part of it. The combination of recessed LED lights on the side and the rectangular parallel cut beams create a beautiful effect in the space.
The plaster panels with geometric designs in plain and violet tones display elegance and style. Being a secluded region of the house, architect has tried to bring an environment of peaceful intimacy in the area by combining ceiling art with recessed soft lights around the table. While creation of the central panel in the room lit with LED on the sides keeps the room perfectly lighted the modern lights around the bar panel add to the perfection.
These are openings located in the ceiling and roof which allow flow of natural light into the house across the day. Usually transparent sheets made of glass serve as barrier between open sky and house that look stylish and are also environment friendly as they save energy. In this attractive ceiling creation the glass panels have been given leaf wefts finish for a pleasant appearance along with support of dark wood border.
With the wide variety of lighting fixtures available in the market today it is difficult to make the right choice. Here is an enchanting arrangement made entirely of ceiling based lights that is worthy of a palace. The lighting system effectively blends together metal panels embedded with recessed lights and drop down flower shaped chandeliers to provide an optimal distribution of light in the stylish living room. This combination can be used in different rooms to create interesting effects with different lamp sizes.
For an eclectic bedroom like this anyone would expect embedded lighting with maybe table lamps near the headrest. But the owners wanted something unusual so suspended luminaries shaped like large wooden circles hang around the center of the room while tiny embedded lights on the room’s edge complement the creativity. The textured wall behind the headrest enhances the elegant style used in decorating this room.
Lighting tricks have to be used to make a room bright and welcoming if it is decorated with dark furniture and furnishings that absorb light instead of reflecting it. To handle this issue the ceiling has been provided parallel lighting system that fills every edge and crevice with light. This lighting arrangement gives the room a more spacious environment and makes the region cozy and warm.
Aesthetics is an essential part of interior decoration and always in the mind of decorators while decorating a home from floor to ceiling. With imagination and creativity, even simple design can become sophisticated as we see here how the combination of wooden panels, gypsum boards and recessed lights has turned the plain bedroom into a romantic region.
As you can see the beauty of stained glass is just as indescribable as skylights. Sometimes the glass pieces of are colored in specific patterns if the aim is to create a more romantic setting. But here the stained glass is plain with neutral patterns and is arranged around fluorescent lamps to bring a beautiful effect with indirect lighting in space.
