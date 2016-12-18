Your browser is out-of-date.

These 6 mistakes attract burglars to your home

Haus K - Holzständerhaus in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist houses
The issue of safety in our home arises mainly during the holiday season. However, the risk of burglary is very much there all through the year. What’s more, our homes are more susceptible to this threat than we might think.

If you do not want to meet with a nasty surprise after a long absence, make sure that your home is free from these five basic errors. It is these areas of concern that are primarily responsible for the danger of burglary.

1. Improperly secured doors and windows

Haus B in Waiblingen, bohnarchitektur bohnarchitektur Modern windows & doors
The most important thing we can do for the safety of our home, is to correctly close windows and doors. It is important to check whether the doors to the cellar, pantry or other rooms less frequently used are securely closed. You can also invest in burglar latches for balcony and window handles, which will further secure your house.

Checkout 6 ways to enjoy your balcony space here.

2. Motion Detector Systems

homify Prefabricated home
Few of us have motion sensors in the garden or within the house. The technology is definitely worth it, because it significantly reduces the risk of burglary. Such hi-tech gadgets are perfect for long absences from home.

3. Leaving the impression of an Empty house

Haus K - Holzständerhaus in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist houses
When leaving home for an extended period of time you should not tightly close blinds and switch off all the lights. It gives a clear signal to burglars about your long absence. A few shutters or blinds should be left open, and lights at the entrance or porch should be switched on with a timer. You can ask neighbours to receive letters and leaflets to give the impression that someone is at home.

4. Knock your neighbors

Blockhaus Minimal Japan, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Eclectic style houses
Good relations with neighbours guarantees that your house will be taken care of during your absence. Before leaving, you can ask the neighbours to watch over the property and check the status of security from time to time. You can also ask them to receive letters or leaflets on your behalf.

5. Don’t Encourage Burglary

Im Schatten des Baumes - Stadthaus in Hamburg-Winterhude , KITZMANN ARCHITEKTEN KITZMANN ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses
Conspicuous homes with extravagant elements in the facade, give the impression of enormous wealth. All important documents and valuable—such as jewellery or electronics—be kept in a safe during your absence. Precious objects should not be placed too close to the windows, where they can be easily reached, and they must be kept away from view.

A smart and modern house in Hyderabad
These are the 5 things attract burglars. Try them and share your comments.


