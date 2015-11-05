​Make a style statement with your home

Bengaluru, the hi-tech capital of Karnataka is one of the busiest cities in India and is well known for it glamorous lifestyle and greenery. The city is embellished with some royal residencies from the 19th century.

Your home speaks volumes about you and so you should always ensure that it is a reflection of your style and choices.Here's an architecture beautifully done in dark shades of brown, purple and pink by Bonito designs, designers in Bangalore. The dark brown wooden work and purple hues perfectly complement the nude wall shades in this residence. Let's start the tour of this stunning residence with the highly innovative and modular living room.