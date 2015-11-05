A home in Bangalore full of surprises!

A study room does not always have to be severe. The design can also be made fun as in this case. The study table and book shelves have been merged to create one large unit. There is ample storage space and the color theme of green and white has been followed throughout the room. The false ceiling in this room is spectacular and provides ample light for studying. The cartoon designs on the fan provide a funky touch since this is a kid’s bedroom.

