​A sprawling residence in Delhi

New Delhi and the National capital region is a widespread metropolitan area in the northern part of India. Designed by British architects way back in 1920's, the city dwellers still boast of luxury, ethnicity and modernity. Delhi stands proud as one of the most developed and posh regions of the country today. Situated in a lovely neighbourhood, this house offers a luxurious residence spreading over 3 floors and covering an area of 1350 Sq. ft. It is innately designed by Indeera builders who have incorporated refined modern designs and energy conservation ideas to build this splendid beauty. Let's take you on a tour of this metropolitan house.
The living room is indeed a beautiful site to watch. It is built to create a 3-D effect which is a result of the protruding wooden shelf and a circular sofa set. The pretentious look of the room is further intensified by the shimmery wooden flooring and artistic patterns of the false ceiling that create an overall appealing effect.
The dining room is built besides the living room and is highlighted by a gorgeous chandelier that separates this area from the rest. A low rise round dining table encapsulates everything in its glory and boldness. It gives a perfect contrast to the mute interiors and along with the subtle green planter, exude a pleasant and comforting vibe.
The master bedroom is a highly stylish and classy place to lay off all your tensions and worries on that comfortable king size bed. Replete with all the modern amenities, this room is fitted with a sliding French window that brings the beautiful exteriors inside. All the bedrooms are fitted with touch panel controls that not only conserve energy but also provide extended comfort. The wooden accent wall is worth a mention as it is beautifully crafted in sleek designs to match the interiors of the room.
The guest bedroom is built on rather simplistic terms. Along with a comfortable bed and neutral interiors, it has a huge glass window spanning from one end to the other and assuring maximum capture of the sun’s brightness. The bright and colourful wall paintings bring the entire room to life. Wooden flooring and sleek wooden TV cabinet add the finishing touches in a stylish way.
The cool melange of colours is highly assertive of the fact that this room is perfect for the kids. Twin beds and cosy interiors make the kids repose and rejuvenate in maximum comfort. What strikes us the most is the delicately textured wall that comprises of all the colourful wall paintings that add agility and perkiness in the room.
The kitchen casts a magical spell with its impeccable white finish which is enhanced by the white interiors and white cabinets in the modular setup. The tiles are deliberately added in bright black and white to fit perfectly against the drawers and shiny black granite. White looks more tidy and de cluttered in the kitchen as against any other bright colour.
The bathrooms are stylishly installed with Jaguar fittings and imported wash basins and sanitary ware. The white fittings add brightness to the area which are further highlighted by the backdrop of a mix of colourful stone tiles.
Along with modern amenities, this house also promises a comfortable lifestyle and luxurious living. It provides a serene view both from the outside and the inside. For more affordable and stylish home designs, here's an ideabook that will help : A stunning and affordable home