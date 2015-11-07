​A sprawling residence in Delhi

The bathrooms are stylishly installed with Jaguar fittings and imported wash basins and sanitary ware. The white fittings add brightness to the area which are further highlighted by the backdrop of a mix of colourful stone tiles.

Along with modern amenities, this house also promises a comfortable lifestyle and luxurious living. It provides a serene view both from the outside and the inside. For more affordable and stylish home designs, here's an ideabook that will help : A stunning and affordable home