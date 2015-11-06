​A luxurious residence in the Rosewood city

Luxury has absolutely no limits. It is basically dependent on your taste and budget. A beautiful house deigned by H5 Interior Design, is indeed built on the same line of thoughts. This ultimate haven serves as an epitome of sophistication and elegance. Each element of the house bestows its unique charm, thus making it a visually delightful sight.
An impressive study area welcomes you inside the house. The sliding glass doors make sure that the entire area bathes in the glory of natural light. This spacious room is fitted with a leather sectional sofa set that along with a white lounge chair provides a comfortable place to enjoy a book or two. The room is further embellished by the quirky wall collage that captures the entire family in one single frame.
The dining area is marked with extreme opulence and ornate charm. A stunning dining table clad in classy upholstery sits proudly amongst the rich lights. The most striking feature of this house is the beautifully curated false ceiling that imparts a floating effect to the living room and dining room. The concealed LED lighting along with the drooling chandelier brightens up the whole area.
The living room is a spacious area besides the dining room. This place evokes a regal vibe pertaining to the shiny curtains, enticing false ceiling and glossy sofa fabric. A perfect contrast is added by the zebra print cushions and the shimmering metal framed side tables. The natural light through the glass windows further add an appearance of space to the whole room.
The master bedroom is a cosy place built with subtle interiors and contrasting furniture. A welcoming bed holds the centre stage while a compact study and a sturdy bookshelf from the other parts of the room. The false ceiling adds a glamorous effect with its lights thus brightening the whole space evenly. A lot of cool colours and contrasting elements are added using delicate figurines and collectibles that overall make a highly appealing sight to watch.
Spic and span interiors, trendy designs and stylish sanitary ware define the bathrooms in this house. Bright black storage shelves are employed to break the monotony of white interiors. These not only impart a contrasting touch, but also make a sleek storage space on the walls. You might also notice the compact storage, built below the wash basins for a perfect contemporary look.
The guest bedroom is a subtle combination of varied colours. This room gets its inviting stance from the minimalist design and simple wooden detailing. This room is not provided with an accent wall, but is accentuated using two wide wooden panels ranging from the ceiling to the ground and later blending in with the side tables. A cosy velvet bed and leather lounge chairs evoke a restful and comforting aura.
One of the most stupendous part of this house is the media room. This home theatre is designed with lavish chairs, precise acoustics and neutral interiors to enjoy a perfect theatre like experience with friends and family. For more stunning designs like this, browse through homify.
