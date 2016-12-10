10 Pictures of small but sophisticated bed rooms

Since everyone needs a quiet and calm place to rest, bedrooms should be well designed so that they provide a space for recharging with a good night’s sleep. When the room is small, it poses a challenge as it needs to be functional as well as lovely. The bed is the most important element in the room and needs to be carefully chosen, but don’t prioritise beauty at the cost of comfort. Sleep gets precedence in the bedroom, so get good quality mattress and pillows.

With the help of a professional, you can create an elegant bedroom that incorporates all the essential elements and still manages to look pretty. Take a look at these 10 small bedrooms for inspiration.