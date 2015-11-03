A home filled with tradition and modernity

An incredible fusion of contemporary and conventional designs, this house is an iconic residence that symbolizes modern designs and layouts. Designed by Bonito Designs Bangalore, it has this unique endearing effect that makes you feel ‘at home’ in a matter of few minutes from your entrance into this heavenly abode. From the lighting to the wooden detailing, everything here seems to be in perfect harmony with each other which collectively make a stunning residence.
The wall unit in the living room is designed with light and dark tinted wood. The use of light wood as wide horizontal panels and dark wood as slender slabs, create an outstanding amalgamation of colours and designs. A sleek chest of drawers and exposed wooden shelf further lend a helping hand in storage.
The living room is a blend of neutral interiors, classy wooden work and ambient lighting. It is given a traditional look by incorporating wooden furniture instead of the modern sofa sets. The matching curtains and centre table further embellish this area. Now, what holds all of this together is the beautifully designed false ceiling that is embedded with sharp LED lamps that drench the entire place in its glory.
The foyer area is welcoming and comforting at the same time. The aura created by the use of cabinet lighting and a standalone lamp in combination with stone cladding and mirror strip make a perfect place to repose. It instantly imparts an affectionate and warm hearted feeling to the guest.
The kitchen is a symmetric melange of white and purple hues. To lend a softer side to the dark purple drawers, white counter top and drawers are added for generating an overall appealing site. The modular kitchen is well fitted with all the latest appliances and devices. A colourful tile in the centre nullifies the monotony of white tiles and adds a distinctive charm to the area.
The dining area is located beside the living area and the kitchen. A sleek wall mount helps to store all your crockery and serve ware. It comes with exposed and covered shelves that can be decorated with figurines as per your desire. In line with the TV cabinet and foyer storage space, the dining area too spreads its friendly charm everywhere.
Just like any other Indian household, even this house comes along with a dedicated place for the Puja room. The designers have very creatively utilized the corner space of the foyer to help you get the coveted ‘Darshan’ the moment you enter the house or leave the house. Idols of deities can be laid on the exposed shelves as per convenience and beliefs.
The master bedroom has an inviting charm associated with it. A white floating bed holds the centre spot and makes an ultimate resting place. The headboard and cabinets are in perfect sync with each other as they are designed using patterned wooden mica with white chunks. Designed on minimalistic theme, this bedroom does not employ any furniture other than bed and side tables.
Along with modern designs, this house is still deeply rooted in traditions and emotions.