6 sophisticated outdoor decks for entertaining

Whether you relish in hosting lavish get-togethers, or simply enjoy a cold beverage and the fresh breeze of the outdoors, you will want to ensure that your garden is in top shape for the coming summer months. So why not deck it out with a deck? As the weather is already warming up and entering spring, our outdoor spaces are slowly becoming more and more inviting—enhance your outside area with a stylish and well-designed deck that will allow you to entertain, relax, and unwind in style.
But where to start? With so many options out there on the market, you will want to ensure you choose something that is in keeping with your property, whilst also creating a deck that is exciting and impressive—check out the following examples below and get some inspiration for your next garden renovation.
Wow, what a stunner—this beautifully simple, yet elegantly minimal deck is the perfect adjunct to a modern renovation, or indeed an addition to a traditional or heritage style home. This square deck incorporates a fantastically landscaped garden space that evokes a sense of luxury, modernity as well as low-maintenance and flair. The deck is just raised above the ground which prevents the need for drainage, as the water simply empties into the gravel-topped earth below. Add a simple yet functional dining setting for a space that is useable and uber-sophisticated.
This modern updated home has it all: a sleek façade, a hint of humility, a dash of drama, and a delightful deck. Paired with this contemporarily renovated home, this deck provides a simple yet stylish way to enjoy the garden space, while maintaining a low-maintenance setting, and effortlessly unfussy attitude. The deck appears to float just above the grassed earth, and instils a sense of casual nonchalance and uncomplicated assertiveness.
Split level decks and gardens are an ingenious way to work with a sloped, or slightly steep topography. This example shows an exciting multi-level series of decks that create large enjoyable steps leading to the seating area at the top of the garden. Consult a professional landscaper if you are intending to attempt a split-level deck design; they will ensure the construction is stable, level and above all, safe and functional.
Straight out of a luxury magazine, this deck utilises a stretch of flat ground that leads out towards the garden space. It incorporates a large entertaining area in the form of a covered shelter and inbuilt table, as well as some comfortable armchairs to the end of the deck space. Emulate this deck design in your own dwelling with a showpiece table or marquee, and add contemporary seating for a stylish and statement-making space that lives for entertaining
Imagine sipping a tasty cocktail with your friends whilst enjoying the soft trickling sound of water and the refreshing breeze in the trees, relaxing on a comfy lounge while the birds sing, and an umbrella shades you from the harsh midday sun. What better way to emulate your own private island living than with a floating deck amidst a body of water? This deck is the ultimate in stylish entertaining—a small timber bridge leads to the oval-shaped deck that contains a built in umbrella and a pair of sumptuous banana lounges. Perfectly manicured topiary and shrubs surround the garden space, providing a deep connection with nature and a tranquil space to entertain both friends and family.
Who says a deck has to be solely outside and exposed to the elements? This wonderful outdoor retreat encompasses a gorgeous sense of luxury, while being a practical space to entertain and socialise. Rich timber elements combine with opulent décor to create a casual yet exclusive ambience.