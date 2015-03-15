For most of us, our lounge room is the centre of our family and social lives—the beating heart of the home, and the place where we spend time relaxing, unwinding and shaking off the day’s stresses. And what better way to do that than with a marathon long, potato-esque session in front of the goggle-box? Even though we may not want it to be the case, the lounge room television is often the focal point for our domestic living space. For this reason, it is imperative we create an area that is functional, clean, efficient and effective. Whether you strap yourself in and Netflix an entire season of Downton Abbey in one sitting, or simply watch the news together each night, the right entertainment unit can make or break the aesthetic of your room, as well as the ambience and atmosphere of your entire house.

Take a look at the following chic and stylish entertainment units for some domestic inspiration, and give your living room a much-needed revamp.