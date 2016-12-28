With winter close at hand the weather is perfect for outdoor cooking and nothing can compare to the amazing taste and flavor of grilled food. The best part about wood and coal fired grills is that these can be setup anywhere and set alight within a few minutes to dish up tasty food be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian food.

In this ideabook we share designs of 7 wood fired grills that can be setup in a garden, kitchen, veranda or patio to enjoy the enticing flavor of wood and coal fired cooking in the comfort of your home.