Arts and crafts interior inspiration

Recipe for an Arts and Crafts style home—one part unflinching and robust design, a dash of well-built character, a hint of uplifting spirit, finished with the full-bodied aesthetic sensibility of medieval-esque grandeur. This international architectural movement revolutionised the way we build, decorate and think. Booming throughout Europe during the years 1880 to 1910, Arts and Crafts diverged from the uptight and often overworked character of Victorian era design, and instead embraced the organic natural beauty of fine craftsmanship and traditional technique. Before being succeeded by Modernism during the 30s, the Arts and Crafts movement cemented itself as an elegant and timeless architectural advancement, which in turn has become an age-defiant fashionable style in homes throughout Britain. Want some more inspiration for your Arts and Crafts interior? Check out the following examples from Homify and renovate your domestic space tastefully and gracefully.