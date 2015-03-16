10 examples of pendant lighting

We’ve all been there: the awkwardly illuminated dinner party—perfect food, great company, excellent surroundings, all marred by the host’s unfortunate poor choice in lighting. While blue hued fluorescents may have their place in hospitals, sports stadiums and public bathrooms, they certainly needn’t be part of your home lighting aesthetic. Dreadful lighting can create a tense ambience, while stale, overly bright light can be ruinous to your dining room décor. Lighting can truly make or break a dining room—too much, too bright, the wrong hue, or placed in the wrong spot, and bad lighting can invite an apprehensive and uninviting atmosphere into your domestic space. The correct lighting however, can influence mood and create an affable, relaxing, and enjoyable space.
So what light is the right light? Today on Homify we are looking at the pendant light, a multi-purpose fitting that, when suspended from above, can create a subtle, genial, and welcoming glow whilst illuminating a space with style and elegance. Take a look at the following stylish examples below, and ensure your next soiree is convivially luminous and welcomingly radiant.
One of the best elements of a pendant light is its ability to act in a subtle or expressive way depending on the décor and design of the space. This light displays the latter—the room is smartly decorated with dark grey hues and modern mid-century furniture, punctuated by the central statement pendant light. To create this style, simply add crisp white walls, elegant yet funky furniture and a dark black retro pendant light fitting, for a space that is simultaneously sophisticated and playful.
This neutrally classic living room employs two stylish hanging pendants that partition the dining space from the rest of the open-plan living room, and ensure the area is conservative, but with a hint of spirit.
The beauty of Japanese design is its effortless chic style—this room is no exception, a perfect balance is struck between neutral timber tones, and fresh white hues. Incorporate a slim pendant design in your dining space for the essence of simple contemporary minimalism.
Do you love gloss, shine and luxurious metallic shades? If the answer is yes, you should consider brightening up your dining space with a pendant light fitting that is sure to enliven and shake-up the potentially mundane aspects of your domestic décor.
East meets west with this impressive dinner setting—from the simple white table to the light timber chairs, this space’s style is heightened by a pair of impressive hanging pendant lights that expose their metallic gold as you walk closer towards them. Make a statement with your dining room and incorporate a pendant light that reflects its luminous beauty into the surrounding area.
These Henningsen style lamps create a neutral yet impressive element in this subtly conservative room. The dining space is tranquil, soft and calm, with a hint of understated luxury provided by the drop down pendant lights that frame the space and infuse a little character.
What is better than one pendant lamp? Multiple pendants of course—this wonderful collection of 9 pendants form lighting for one large and impressive dining space. Add a pendant light such as this to a casual or formal dinner setting, and enjoy the soft illumination of each globe.
Retro industrial warehouse fittings are hip, chic, and full of cool nonchalance. Add these pendants to a rustic timber setting, or a trendy and contemporary set of dining room furniture, for a space that oozes elegance, shabby chic style and timeless modernity.
The definitive, triplicate set of heritage styled pendant lights illuminate this space and incorporate a sense of class and style into the room. In addition to this, they are combined with a timeless traditional kitchen, and brass fittings to coordinate with the conservative and tasteful nature of the home.
Pendant lighting needn’t be reserved purely for dining rooms and dinner settings; consider a pendant light in your child’s bedroom to create a sense of nautical adventure, and stylish luminosity. To complete this look, the striped wallpaper enhances the space and injects a little frivolity and spontaneity into the design.