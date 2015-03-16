10 examples of pendant lighting

We’ve all been there: the awkwardly illuminated dinner party—perfect food, great company, excellent surroundings, all marred by the host’s unfortunate poor choice in lighting. While blue hued fluorescents may have their place in hospitals, sports stadiums and public bathrooms, they certainly needn’t be part of your home lighting aesthetic. Dreadful lighting can create a tense ambience, while stale, overly bright light can be ruinous to your dining room décor. Lighting can truly make or break a dining room—too much, too bright, the wrong hue, or placed in the wrong spot, and bad lighting can invite an apprehensive and uninviting atmosphere into your domestic space. The correct lighting however, can influence mood and create an affable, relaxing, and enjoyable space.

So what light is the right light? Today on Homify we are looking at the pendant light, a multi-purpose fitting that, when suspended from above, can create a subtle, genial, and welcoming glow whilst illuminating a space with style and elegance. Take a look at the following stylish examples below, and ensure your next soiree is convivially luminous and welcomingly radiant.