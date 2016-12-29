Your browser is out-of-date.

16 ideas to make your yard will look nice and modern

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
Planters are the perfect way to liven up your terrace, patio or garden. From providing green cover for paved areas to dividing or adding layers to spaces, you can find planters in a wide variety of designs, patterns and materials that blend with your outdoor area.

Today, we present 16 designs to give you some ideas about how you can use modern planters to decorate your outdoor spaces.

​1. Wall-mounted and stone coated

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Stone planters are among the wide variety of planters that are available in garden stores. You can choose the type that suits your needs.

2. Wooden and metal

Roof terrace 2, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Balcony, veranda & terrace
Paul Newman Landscapes

Roof terrace 2

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

In a patio that is paved with wood, metal planters provide relief by creating a separation from the large wood-covered area.

3. Large and strong

Cloître de l'Abbaye de Neumünster, Digitale Paysage Digitale Paysage Modern garden
Digitale Paysage

Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage

Besides their ability to be easily inserted into the landscape and provide depth for plants to grow comfortably, large planters look very elegant.

4. Bamboo or wood

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

Planters made from bamboo or wood are easy to create as the materials are readily available. You can personalize the planter design to fit your space.

5. Planters for every type of plant

Un attico a Jesolo., ESTERNIDAUTORE ESTERNIDAUTORE Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
ESTERNIDAUTORE

ESTERNIDAUTORE
ESTERNIDAUTORE
ESTERNIDAUTORE

Depending on the size of the planter, it can be used to grow a variety of plant species, including seasonal plants or shrubs. Larger planters can even hold medium-sized trees.

6. Easy to maintain

TERRAZZO TRA LE NUVOLE, CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN

CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN
CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN
CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN

While selecting planters, provide space for root growth and ensure that it allows for good drainage. Since planters in the garden tend to gather fungi and moss, materials such as fiberglass or plastic are relatively easy to maintain.


7. Treated or recycled wood

Terrazze, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Paola Thiella

Paola Thiella
Paola Thiella
Paola Thiella

Planters made from treated or recycled wood not only add a nice natural look to the garden or terrace but also are perfect for creating a rustic image by matching the furniture and flooring.

8. Modern materials

Millboard decking on London roof terrace Paul Newman Landscapes Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Paul Newman Landscapes

Millboard decking on London roof terrace

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary planters made from galvanised steel are commonly used for adding a modern look that complements the furniture and design to create a stunning effect.

9. Creating Harmony

Terrazzi moderni progettati e realizzati in stile moderno, Midori srl Midori srl Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Midori srl

Midori srl
Midori srl
Midori srl

Geometric shapes with smooth or painted finishes give the outdoor area an organized and harmonious feel.

10. Minimalist

Progetto, Architetto Valentina Longo Architetto Valentina Longo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Architetto Valentina Longo

Progetto

Architetto Valentina Longo
Architetto Valentina Longo
Architetto Valentina Longo

Planter boxes that are uniform in size and similar in design help to achieve a modern and minimalist look.

11. Designed for relaxation

Condominios Sanitllana, OK ARQUITECTURA OK ARQUITECTURA Modern garden
OK ARQUITECTURA

OK ARQUITECTURA
OK ARQUITECTURA
OK ARQUITECTURA

If there’s a pergola in the garden or patio, surrounding it with planter boxes holding bright flowers and lush foliage helps to add a relaxed feel to the area.

12. An important part of the garden

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Planters are vital to an outdoor space as they help to transform the area by matching or contrasting the other elements, creating layers and adding harmony.

13. Planters with lighting

homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting plays an important role in decorating a space. Planters with lights built into the surface not only highlight the plants, but make the area look stunning at night.

14. Highlighting greenery

Proyecto PROTASIO TAGLE, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

A dull grey planter provides the perfect contrast to the refreshing green foliage and helps to highlight the landscaping in the garden.

15. Bench decoration

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

Planters can be used to complement the patio furniture, like in this picture, in which flower boxes with white blooms match the upholstery, while the planter boxes blend with the wood slats on the benches.

16. A planter with a fountain

Una terrazza tutta da vivere, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Flat roof
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

With so many different design options, how about adding a unique touch to your patio with a planter that has a beautiful fountain incorporated into its structure?!

See more designs for garden water features in this ideabook.

What type of planters would you use in your home? Answer in the comments.


