10 Common home decoration mistakes to avoid

Lack of imagination or creative flair of a professional interior designer, does not give a house-owner the excuse to live in messy and untidy home. Everyone likes to live in a clean and clutter free house that has all the right paraphernalia to win admiration of friends and relatives. But sometimes even with the expensive accessories and furniture the house does not have the ambience worthy of appreciation which could be due to mistakes in balancing all the ingredients during interior decoration.

But until one identifies the error it is not possible to rectify it and make the home look balanced. Our interior decoration experts have listed out 10 of the most common mistakes that people make when decorating the house. See for yourself what to avoid from now and in the future.