A home of 100 lights

Built by the very talented Bonito Designs in Bangalore, this house is distinct for its luxurious ceilings, trendy designs, best use of LED lights and a cool backdrop of neutral colours. With a great selection of furniture, it further creates a soulful aura of pleasantness and warmth. Let’s walk you through this wonderful abode to get you inspired by this strong and contemporary presentation.
The corridor or the living room passage area is like the centre point of the house. Apart from rendering ventilation and light in the entire house, it also serves as an additional storage space. This place is beautifully highlighted with a bizarre, but interesting false ceiling design that imparts brightness in the area.
The living room is the first place you encounter after entering the house and thus needs to be highly welcomed and endearing. In this house, the living room overlooks the dining area and the kitchen. A spacious area is carved in the front to make a sturdy TV cabinet from dark veneer wood and bright orange background. The false ceiling in this entire section creates an appearance of a bubble that eventually embarks a floating effect to the room.
The foyer is built using stone cladding concept. A cosy place around the entrance, this area is accentuated using LED lighting and textured wall. A sleek wooden storage unit is built around the wall that generally acts as a shoe rack or storage for umbrellas and other outerwear.
The kitchen is built in a slender fashion and is separated from the living room by an entrance bar counter that is built using Korean top CNC material. This material glows in the dark and provides a pleasing sight. The kitchen employs the use of neon green colour for its drawers and cabinets. This effect is mellowed by the addition of metal cabinets on the top shelves. Under the cabinet, LED lighting focuses on the granite counter top of this highly functional kitchen.
The dining area is besides the kitchen and along the living room. It is not a different room, but has a designated spot which is symbolized by the placement of wooden cabinet built specially for storing your expensive chinaware and crockery. This place gets its warmth and cosiness from the glass windows and beautiful reflection of false ceiling that looks like shining moons on the floor.
The master bedroom is indeed a place to look up to. It is beautifully designed using perky colours and modern designs. But the most ornate part of the whole landscape is its POP false ceiling. In the first instance, it might appear to you as broken pieces of concrete, but if one may look closer, you will not stop complementing the designers for their gorgeous creation.
The guest bedroom is a beautiful combination of light and dark coloured wood that is embellished by scintillating headboard made out of CNC material. This headboard has a backlit pattern that glows beautifully in the dark. With light pastel shades and a sliding glass window, this bedroom is indeed a perfect restful destination.
