A home of 100 lights

The guest bedroom is a beautiful combination of light and dark coloured wood that is embellished by scintillating headboard made out of CNC material. This headboard has a backlit pattern that glows beautifully in the dark. With light pastel shades and a sliding glass window, this bedroom is indeed a perfect restful destination.

Looking for more affordable ideas on home decor? Here's an ideabook that will serve as a perfect guide : A stunning and affordable home