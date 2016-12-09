The best pictures of modern apartments in 10 projects

Get ready to be inspired by our next 100 beautiful and lavishing projects that win over due to their most flamboyant modernity. The iconic furniture and wall color combinations, ingenious layouts and fascinating design concept, as well as domestic environment present will definitely give you plenty of ideas to bring them to your home.
Sit back and have a look here. They all are high on style and simply gorgeous, out of the league!
An apartment which features the simplicity and maximum functionality, structural and furnishing, the one proposed by the professional interior design project. Sliding doors enclose with convenience the macro areas of the house facilitating movements and creating discrete partitions.
A Scandinavian touch in a modern home environment never hurts. Geometric prints, a balanced choice of furniture and colors, and extreme functionality make this lovely bright house worth living.
A combination that reveals a vigorous modern attitude? Undoubtedly, the black & white- a notable example backbone of the minimalist style, the combination of the non-chromatic color also makes this apartment par excellence.
A current apartment that is not afraid to mix vintage style with contemporary, and fuses different elements between them. A quality not to be underestimated here is the very balanced mix of iconic designer furnishings and evergreens and other ultra modern elements that are on display.
The combination of white-wood is the mouthpiece of a living environment characterized by elegance and brightness. The modern style is combined with classic hints to combine all functional areas, from the kitchen to the living room, also taking advantage of a structurally ordered and impeccable layout.
Among classic leather sofas, glass coffee tables, a white dose and a beautiful parquet floor, the peeping organic elements that are here to recall the outdoor and set themselves up as a bridge between inside and outside.
We are accustomed to classic apartments where modernity is synonymous with simplicity and neutral colors. However, even the most eclectic performances enter into the contemporary interior strands perfectly. The immediate environment is an illustration of purposeful designing.
White, linear furnishings and attention to audio-video systems are combined with charming in effect exposed brick walls, whose materiality gives dynamism to the whole apartment. In fact, there are three dimensions to enrich the most modern spaces.
Minimalism and clean lines are the main features that characterize the next project: a large living space with upstairs where polycarbonate and leather furnishings coexist, illuminated with designer lamps.
DIeveloped on two levels, the next modern apartment comes with a strong industrial-chic soul in which the so-called raw materials have absolute freedom of expression to create an environment that steps with the times and trends.