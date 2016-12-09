Your browser is out-of-date.

The best pictures of modern apartments in 10 projects

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Get ready to be inspired by our next 100 beautiful and lavishing projects that win over due to their most flamboyant modernity. The iconic furniture and wall color combinations, ingenious layouts and fascinating design concept, as well as domestic environment present will definitely give you plenty of ideas to bring them to your home.

Sit back and have a look here. They all are high on style and simply gorgeous, out of the league!

Functional Proportions

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

An apartment which features the simplicity and maximum functionality, structural and furnishing, the one proposed by the professional interior design project. Sliding doors enclose with convenience the macro areas of the house facilitating movements and creating discrete partitions.

With Scandinavian touch

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A Scandinavian touch in a modern home environment never hurts. Geometric prints, a balanced choice of furniture and colors, and extreme functionality make this lovely bright house worth living.

Black and White Combo

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A combination that reveals a vigorous modern attitude? Undoubtedly, the black & white- a notable example backbone of the minimalist style, the combination of the non-chromatic color also makes this apartment par excellence.

Diversity rhymes with modernity

Maison moderne, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Modern living room
Jeux de Lumière

Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière

A current apartment that is not afraid to mix vintage style with contemporary, and fuses different elements between them. A quality not to be underestimated here is the very balanced mix of iconic designer furnishings and evergreens and other ultra modern elements that are on display.

Woods and Whites- with elegance

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern living room
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

The combination of  white-wood is the mouthpiece of a living environment characterized by elegance and brightness. The modern style is combined with classic hints to combine all functional areas, from the kitchen  to the living room, also taking advantage of a structurally ordered and impeccable layout.

Get organic hints

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
Gaia Brunello | in-photo

Gaia Brunello | in-photo
Gaia Brunello | in-photo
Gaia Brunello | in-photo

Among classic leather sofas, glass coffee tables, a white dose and a beautiful parquet floor, the peeping organic elements that are here to recall the outdoor and set themselves up as a bridge between inside and outside.


Eclectic apartment style

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

We are accustomed to classic apartments where modernity is synonymous with simplicity and neutral colors. However, even the most eclectic performances enter into the contemporary interior strands perfectly. The immediate environment is an illustration of purposeful designing.

Materiality Wins

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

White, linear furnishings and attention to audio-video systems are combined with charming in effect exposed brick walls, whose materiality gives dynamism to the whole apartment. In fact, there are three dimensions to enrich the most modern spaces.

Minimalism with clean lines

Haus M - Stutensee, lc[a] la croix [architekten] lc[a] la croix [architekten] Modern living room
lc[a] la croix [architekten]

lc[a] la croix [architekten]
lc[a] la croix [architekten]
lc[a] la croix [architekten]

Minimalism and clean lines are the main features that characterize the next project: a large living space with upstairs where polycarbonate and leather furnishings coexist, illuminated with designer lamps.

Modernity exists at two levels

Shepherds Hill, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern living room
Inglis Badrashi Loddo

Shepherds Hill

Inglis Badrashi Loddo
Inglis Badrashi Loddo
Inglis Badrashi Loddo

DIeveloped on two levels, the next modern apartment comes with a strong industrial-chic soul in which the so-called raw materials have absolute freedom of expression to create an environment that steps with the times and trends.

Which is your style?


