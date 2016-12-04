Amazing budget homes under rupees 20 lakhs… and more.. Our top 5 articles for this week!

Hello and welcome back to the Top 5 of the week series of homify. Every Sunday, we put on the most popular guides from our website for the viewers. Since India is already dealing with a great deal of change, the transformation is easily visible through the likes and views of our readers. This week's top list includes different houses that have been built and done within 20 Lakhs, 25 Lakhs and as such.
Other topics that have made it to the list include family apartment from Karnataka, Mandir Designs for Indian homes and money saving tips while getting your house constructed. We believe that these ideabooks are worth a second look and therefore, here are some small details for each of them.
Read them on and leave your gestures and comment below!
Building a big home is a dream for many people and they all wish to accomplish this dream while putting in a big chunk of money just to get fully functional and a beautiful home for them and their family. Lavishing homes come at a high budget range, at least, this is what we people think usually. Therefore busting this myth, this ideabook brings you 7 different houses that have been built within a small amount of 20 Lakhs and still look as grand as possible.
From exteriors to interiors, these houses speak volumes of style and ooze elegance in best light. Have a look and plan something like this for modern yet budget friendly living. Have a look at them from this link.
Building your own home is a big task and requires lots of planning, right consultation and execution, and proper examination of the construction site. While this might be overwhelming to see your home being constructed every day, the only downfall is the expenses that come along with it. Not only expenses, there are several additional elements that need to be considered at that time. You can easily ditch these additional expenses by following some guidelines and considering the points discussed in this guide.
Have a look at this and you will know what is essential while building your home to save money.
Seems like budget and savings are high on mind and demand for the people. People who wish to settle down in Metropolitan cities are bound to live within not so grand spaces but they have higher chances to get designs and functionality done as per their demands. Small homes are in vogue in modern India and people want to have a place that has 2 rooms, a hall and plenty of storage space, that's it.
This ideabook covers small Indian homes that are built with decent investment and the outputs are really beautiful. Have a look at them here.
Small homes come with a demand for smart planning and careful arrangement of spaces like kids rooms, study area and Mandir rooms. While you cannot devote an entire room for religious and meditation purpose, but a lot more can be done in this aspect. Incorporating a small mandir in your home should not cause trouble or pose a challenge to you. And that's why this list will let you see some custom made small mandir designs for compact homes.
Have a look here.
Have you ever thought that you can get a family apartment completely done and prepared within a small amount of Rs. 25 Lakhs? Well, this ideabook presents a house from Bellary in Karnataka wherein we can see a small and decent family apartment with all the essential rooms and section done at the same prices. Premium quality materials, trendy furnishing, clever storage solutions and minimalist rooms make living here a dream.
So instead of reading more, switch to this link and have a greater in and out view of the house! For more insights, stay tuned to us.