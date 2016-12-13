8 Pictures of small, beautiful and cheap homes

In big cities, we are used to living in tiny apartments, while homes in the countryside tend to be much larger. But have you ever thought of living in a super small house? Here is an article that will break your prejudices about small houses and make you fall in love with them!
The last example is a small and charming apartment. Despite being small, this home presents itself in a fantastic manner. Again the flowers and plants give a special touch to this quaint room that has a subtle and dignified overtone.
This small room is tastefully decorated with less furniture and more accessories, such as plants and pictures. The rustic wall background gives a homely touch to the modern and contemporary decor.
This house is very small and the structure is surprisingly affordable. If you’re the type of person who enjoys a different view from your home everyday, a home on wheels, allows you to move when and where you want. While it is small, it has everything a family needs.
The kitchen of a smaller house is designed to be simple but functional. Besides having all the basic equipment for a kitchen, it must also satisfy all your storage needs: with shelves on top and a covered area under the sink. It really is a miniature but functional kitchen!
This is an example of a small house with modern style, built in addition to the main master home. The wood panels that cover the exterior are designed for thermal insulation, helping to save energy and create a cosy feel.
Inside this small house, a new world opens up to its inhabitants. The kitchen is attached to the living room. In addition, there is a mezzanine floor with a sleeping place, accessible by stairway. This home has a small window, with a sofa placed in front of it and a yellow chair that complements the location and decor.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
The house above has a contemporary design that spans just 50 square meters. It has two floors with striking burgundy wine as the predominant color in the exterior. With the sloping roof and a wall completely covered in glass, this little house has an architecture that wets the imagination.
In this cosy home, the interior is very simple and is completely covered with a raw wood appearance. The simplicity of the interior is accentuated by almost no furniture, made up for by the highlights on the sofa and black armchairs.
As in the first example, the roof is sloped and black, contrasting with the white outer wall. The different touch, and colour, is up to a front garden.
Checkout how to have a beautiful garden with minimum effort here.
The soft furnishings in neutral colours make the environment seem somewhat larger in this home. The softer tones and floral paintings on the wall add elegance to the environment and give the home a lilac type feel.
It’s are to find a wooden home that takes to colourful paint so naturally. Although, this home may not be classified as small, and is a little more spacious than the other examples, it is a very modest and functional structure.
This is an actual wooden house in the forest, located in Bursa, Turkey. This two-story home is nestled in attractive landscapes and intriguing landscapes. Some inspiration for your home garden, surely!
The living room of this warm home is decorated in a classic style, made entirely of wood on the exterior. It also has a natural stone fireplace for toasty evenings and romantic snuggles at night.
The first example is a house built according oriental influences in architecture. The roof is large and striking,and the construction incorporates wood elements to create a contrast of colours.
Take note of the windows and glass doors that allow plenty of natural light to stream into the house, in addition to making the external landscape a welcome guest in your home.
As you can see, the side wall of the bathroom is completely covered with glass, which is an interesting choice.The mirror is linear and stands tall, complementing the aesthetic of the large windows. With a beautiful view of the garden, the bathroom requires very less internal decoration.