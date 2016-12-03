A furnished and modern Indian home

It is often challenging to unite two different styles of design or decoration in one home. But this house, Arredamento Villa, shows how rustic and modern styles can combine to create a gorgeous result. Built by the architects at Studio PH09 (Progress House), this residence is warm, stylish, immensely functional and unique. And it will surely inspire you for your own project in India. Let’s take a tour to know more.
The walls, columns and even planters are clad in stone to give the facade a charming rustic appeal. The roofs feature polished wood, which adds richness to the stone elements and makes the house look welcoming. Colourful flowers add vibrancy to the setting here.
The living room looks cosy with its neutral colours and sober and modern furnishing. Decorative wooden pieces keep the rustic feel alive here.
This wall has been artfully divided into concrete and stone sections to show off the contrast in textures. It reflects the rustic yet contemporary charm of the facade.
Trendy and practical furniture dot both the dining and kitchen, thereby integrating these two functional areas in an aesthetic manner.
The kitchen with its elegant lines and curves looks very modern and convenient. The smooth and glossy counter is very functional and stylish as well.
Owing to its proximity to the airy and sunny terrace, the kitchen gets a flood of natural light during daytime.
The kitchen furniture and fixtures are purely modern in spirit, though the wooden decorative pieces like the dry branch lend rustic touches to the space.
This large and stylish skylight adorning the ceiling of the upper storey helps in letting sunlight flood the interiors abundantly. Light-coloured walls reflect the light and make the home appear more spacious.
Right under the skylight is a large glass surface of a similar shape, which reflects the natural light and also allows it to pass through to fill the lower storey of the house. What an innovative design!
The modern and minimalistic master bedroom is very soothing and gets a touch of brightness through the colourful painting. The bedside lamps have stone bases and keep the rustic spirit of the house alive.
Contained in long stone planters, beautiful flowers and lush bushes make for a gorgeous rustic garden.
The front door with its simple and neat lines, and wood and glass combination looks modern and tasteful. The stone pillars of the porch lend a rustic touch though.
Sliding glass doors lead you from the kitchen to the spacious terrace, which combines rustic and modern elements beautifully. The red wall on the right adds vibrancy, while the dainty bonsai lends freshness.
Verdant and landscaped vegetation surrounds the terrace for a gorgeous and serene look, while modern furniture beckons you to sink in and relax.
The tour leaves no doubt about the fact that this property has combined rustic and contemporary elements gracefully and the end result is stunning.
