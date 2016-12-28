12 distinct ideas for entrances and corridors

First impressions count, and that’s why designing the entrance to the house is important. It sets the expectations about the style of the home as well as the personality of the occupants. Despite this, entrance hallways and corridors are often overlooked while the interiors are being designed.
By giving the home’s entrance the attention that it deserves, you can succeed in linking it with the rest of the home, thereby bringing a lovely sense of synergy to the overall design. In this ideabook, we present 12 different designs for entrance hallways and passages to provide inspiration on how you can use the look that suits your home to make a corridor stylish and memorable.
The classic style of this home’s entrance brings a luxurious feel. The exquisite mosaic detailing on the marble floor is chic and is carried through to ceiling. With special touches on the walls using simple paintings, the warmth from the wooden furniture and sophistication from the rich curtains, the area is sure to please not only fans of the classic style but also those who like beautifully coordinated interiors. Although the entrance is ultra-luxurious, it also has a comforting feel.
Good design gets the best out of any space, however small or narrow it might be. This long and narrow entrance hallway is a perfect example of brilliant design. By using simple elements such as books and paintings, the designer has turned the area into an artistic lounge. While the display of books gives it the feel of a library, the inclusion of dim lighting and carefully chosen artefacts distracts from the narrowness of the space and moves the focus to the long wall.
Innovation is a great way to make an entrance memorable, like in this home where the designer combines white, glass and wood to create a stunning space. The cleverest part of the design is the use of the dead space under the stairs to make a charming indoor garden with white pebbles and refreshing greenery, which along with soft lighting present an eye-catching image.
This entrance corridor gets a distinct look from the Islamic motifs that run throughout it and match the theme of the rest of the house. From the beautiful patterned tiles on the floor to the arabesque art, wooden doors with brass knobs and an exquisite lampshade, it’s a quintessential Middle Eastern beauty!
This simple design adopts large vases and beautiful lighting to create a neat and attractive space. The tall fronds of the plants are proportionate to the large entrance way and the high ceiling, achieving a beautiful and sophisticated look.
Understated elegance is what makes this entrance stand out. Pacific blue wall paper presents the perfect background for the candy pink foyer table. Lovely rugs and small vases with fresh flowers bring a warm and earthy feel to the small corridor.
Most designers don’t like to use carpets in the entrance as they get easily worn out or damaged. However, carpets work well in this large entrance. The designer uses two identical carpets in deep red to create a luxurious feel and a beautiful contrast. The wooden bench chair and shoe cabinet in the middle provide relief from long stretch of white walls and wooden flooring in the corridor.
The combination of white walls and wood are essential features of the rustic style. In this entrance, the addition of arches in the ceiling and windows that bring in natural light adds a lovely warm feel to the space. The display of paintings on the walls along the corridor adds to the rustic charm.
A perfect representation of the classic style, this corridor is filled with fine detailing and luxurious elements, including the rich wooden floor, exquisitely carved furniture with leather upholstery and gold frames for the mirror and painting.
The use of mirrors not only adds elegance to a space, but also helps to make it look wider that it is. In this design, the mirrors reflect the large vase on the floor as well as the lighting – both natural and artificial – to add brightness and style to the entrance.
Carefully placed spotlights in the large wall niches in this corridor shine on the paintings, giving the area a sophisticated air that makes it resemble a classy art museum. It’s a perfect fit for this spacious entrance passage with a high ceiling.
The final corridor we present is a stunning creation in white and grey. The sober colours are carried through to the door and furniture as well as the painting on the wall, bringing an elegant monochromatic look to the area.
