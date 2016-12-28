12 distinct ideas for entrances and corridors

First impressions count, and that’s why designing the entrance to the house is important. It sets the expectations about the style of the home as well as the personality of the occupants. Despite this, entrance hallways and corridors are often overlooked while the interiors are being designed.

By giving the home’s entrance the attention that it deserves, you can succeed in linking it with the rest of the home, thereby bringing a lovely sense of synergy to the overall design. In this ideabook, we present 12 different designs for entrance hallways and passages to provide inspiration on how you can use the look that suits your home to make a corridor stylish and memorable.