37 images to see before you start renovating your kitchen

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
When the time comes to renovate the kitchen, there always will come a critical moment when you will be discussing on the style, various options to implement and of course the budget. Well you don’t have to worry. Today we have brought together the best cuisine in a decent budget and variety of alternatives to choose from.  

We share different BREAKFAST cuisines, such as modular L-shaped, with island, large and small inns and more. Wooden, classical or modern, everything is just for you. All you have to do is make up your mind and select your favorite.

What are you waiting for? Let’s start the work… .

A kitchen made of polished granite and wood, it’s a classic cuisine for large families. Sometimes simplicity is better and pocket friendly too. This is ideal for generation X!

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Modern kitchen made in polyurethane to suit the innovative taste of innovators. The punchy vibrant colors like red are making a statement. Sometimes the contrast works better than single color. Generation z will love it.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
This is an interesting combination of the first two examples with an additional touch of different shades of brown and cream small tiles on the wall. This one is for Generation Y.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
A classic yet modern kitchen with polyurethane and magazines inn made of wood, why not?

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenStorage
A kitchen mostly made in dark wood compartments. It will get less dirty and as a whole it looks like a mature decision. You can always count on variety of cabinets.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Countertops in marble and lots of wood for furniture! The touch of red arouses hunger and you cannot ignore its power. The cabinet with vertical handles and opaque glasses are great.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Classic, traditional… like our grandmother! The baby boomer generation will love this type of kitchens.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Though this one is much clear and liberal, but is quite similar and a substitute for generation Y.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Somewhat modern, this kitchen can be for two generations- Y and Z.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
This kitchen is quite innovative, but innovation is because of the use of green.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Beautiful contrast!

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Probably a type of cedar wood has made this kitchen in solid and durable wood look so classic.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
A simple and ideal for young professionals or graduate students, this kitchen is suitable for millennia generation.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
This is perfect for large families who share the love for food and like to party. Every week there should be something to celebrate!

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenStorage
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
A perfect kitchen with breakfast table, this is especially for young couples who have just started their life. Everything one needs is there and in place.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
The economically stylish 1300 sqft home
Which one will become your dream kitchen? Write to us.


