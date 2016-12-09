A fashionable home for a big family in Hyderabad

The interior designers and decorators at Design House in Hyderabad are behind this stylish and contemporary Indian home. Equipped with sleek and trendy designs, modern furniture and elegant lighting, this residence caters to all the varied needs of a large family. Though neutral and sober hues have been used in most rooms, you will come across colourful surprises that add vibrancy to the interiors. Cosy textures and innovative decor ideas add to the attraction of this abode.
The bold red sectional in another living space spices up the interiors gorgeously. We love the silvery curtains, the elegant armchair, the uniquely shaped coffee tables and the beautiful bonsai plant.
Jungle prints on the rug and recliner, a black L-shaped sectional, and cheerful cushions make this living space sophisticated and welcoming. A large glass window brings in sunlight and fills the room with brightness.
Sober and elegant are the words which describe this living area the best. Different shades of brown and beige lend a soothing and homely look to the space, while sleek furniture, striped screens and ultramodern lights complete the look.
Done up in beige, golden and brown, the home bar looks subtly glamorous. The wallpaper adds a retro feel here, while the metallic sheen of the bar counter is simply stunning.
Dark and stately furniture, warm wooden tiles on the floor, white blinds and soft accent lighting make the dining space luxurious and relaxing. The large metallic pendant lamps over the table and the round mirrors above the sideboards add glamorous touches here.
Shades of creamy white and rich brown rule this spacious and neatly furnished bedroom. Contemporary furniture and romantic lights add to its charm.
Beautiful artworks and unusually painted closet doors lend this bedroom a unique look and feel. Minimalist dark furniture contrasts the cream-coloured walls nicely, while red silk cushions add a rich note here.
Buttery yellow walls and colourful patterned tiles on the floor and in the shower enclosure make this bathroom a very lively and inviting space. Glass panels for the shower nook lend a feeling of openness, while sleek fixtures ensure convenience. The mirror makes the bathroom appear bigger than it is and the potted green is s refreshing touch.
What a beautifully designed and decorated modern home, right?