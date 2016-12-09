A fashionable home for a big family in Hyderabad

Buttery yellow walls and colourful patterned tiles on the floor and in the shower enclosure make this bathroom a very lively and inviting space. Glass panels for the shower nook lend a feeling of openness, while sleek fixtures ensure convenience. The mirror makes the bathroom appear bigger than it is and the potted green is s refreshing touch.

