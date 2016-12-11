Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful Mumbai home with brilliant lighting

Justwords Justwords
Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

You are in for a gorgeous treat today! The designers at My Beautiful Life bring you a stunning and luxurious home in Vile Parle in Mumbai, where unique designs, creative decor elements and min-blowing mood lighting come together for a living experience that is unforgettable. Premium building materials, stylish furniture, innovative wall claddings, inspiring colours and ultramodern fixtures join hands to make this tour one of a kind.

Opulent living

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

A stunning accent wall inspired by the solar system, a chessboard-like rug, trendy black and silver furniture and lavish decor pieces make this living space truly unique. The sunlight entering through the glass doors of the balcony flood the expansive space with brightness.

Wow partition

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The living area is subtly separated from the rest of the residence with the help of a sleek wooden partition equipped with flower-shaped lights, which glow in the evening.

Bright openness

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The living space flows into the elegant dining area under a tasteful chandelier, thanks to the open plan layout. On the left is the home bar counter supported at one end by a steel cable. Fitted with mood lights that change on the inside, the counter glows magically after sunset.

Trendy touches

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern kitchen
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The glowing counter which changes colour, is accompanied by a couple of ultramodern chairs for you to sit down and unwind with a drink. Sleek glass doors separate this space from the big and modern kitchen beyond.

Smart kitchen

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern kitchen
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Spacious and soothing, the kitchen is fitted with sleek cabinets and modern appliances to make cooking a pleasure here.

Graceful dining

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Composed of steel and glass, the dining table features a filigreed top that casts a gorgeous shadow on the floor. The silver grey and steel chairs look contemporary and the chandelier is vintage.


Mosaic den

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern media room
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

White, black and grey mosaic tiles have been arranged artfully to create a relaxing den of sorts in between the living space and the large balcony. A sleek grey couch and some plush cushions make this a truly comfy space.

Bold balcony

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The artistic arrangement of black and red mosaic tiles makes the expansive balcony a gorgeous space for enjoying fresh air. Stylish in-built niches and an unusual wall decor piece made from mirrors add oodles of glamour here.

Glitzy prayer nook

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Rich looking mosaic tiles with a glittering finish line the prayer nook which holds the glass temple. What an exotic way to meditate and reach out to the highest power.

Modern and vibrant

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Red, black, white and beige make this sunny and trendy bedroom look cheerful and lively. Sleek shelves and bedside tables, elegant bedding, and innovative wall décor steal the show here.

Magic comes home

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern nursery/kids room
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Orange and green mood lights mix and create a magical ambiance in this lavish and spacious bedroom. An exclusively designed headboard, beautifully lighted hexagonal wall niches, hexagonal mosaic tiles on the floor and a massive mirror lend tons of specialty to this space.

Enchanting!

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Blue accent lighting adds a whole new designer edge to this black, white and grey bedroom. Note how the sleek bed is supported at one side with steel cables.

Glamorous bathroom

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern bathroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Uniquely shaped fixtures and a gorgeous chandelier in the corner make this bathroom a treat for the senses. Cleverly positioned mirrors enhance the spaciousness and glowing atmosphere here.

Refreshment from the future

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern bathroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Textured tiles clad the sink cabinet as well as the backsplash to give this bathroom a unique look and feel. A large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while another hexagonal mirror set inside it makes for a futuristic look.

Sheer brilliance

Site at Vile Parle , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern bathroom
Mybeautifulife

Site at Vile Parle

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Purple and green lights bathe this ultramodern bathroom with a magical aura, as you go about refreshing yourself. Sleek and trendy sanitary wares, neat niches in the shower enclosure and an unusual mirror are the highlights here.

Wowed by this amazing and unique home? Here’s another story you might like - A beautiful house for the entire family in Faridabad.

6 Inexpensive tips to increase value of your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks