A beautiful Mumbai home with brilliant lighting

You are in for a gorgeous treat today! The designers at My Beautiful Life bring you a stunning and luxurious home in Vile Parle in Mumbai, where unique designs, creative decor elements and min-blowing mood lighting come together for a living experience that is unforgettable. Premium building materials, stylish furniture, innovative wall claddings, inspiring colours and ultramodern fixtures join hands to make this tour one of a kind.
A stunning accent wall inspired by the solar system, a chessboard-like rug, trendy black and silver furniture and lavish decor pieces make this living space truly unique. The sunlight entering through the glass doors of the balcony flood the expansive space with brightness.
The living area is subtly separated from the rest of the residence with the help of a sleek wooden partition equipped with flower-shaped lights, which glow in the evening.
The living space flows into the elegant dining area under a tasteful chandelier, thanks to the open plan layout. On the left is the home bar counter supported at one end by a steel cable. Fitted with mood lights that change on the inside, the counter glows magically after sunset.
The glowing counter which changes colour, is accompanied by a couple of ultramodern chairs for you to sit down and unwind with a drink. Sleek glass doors separate this space from the big and modern kitchen beyond.
Spacious and soothing, the kitchen is fitted with sleek cabinets and modern appliances to make cooking a pleasure here.
Composed of steel and glass, the dining table features a filigreed top that casts a gorgeous shadow on the floor. The silver grey and steel chairs look contemporary and the chandelier is vintage.
White, black and grey mosaic tiles have been arranged artfully to create a relaxing den of sorts in between the living space and the large balcony. A sleek grey couch and some plush cushions make this a truly comfy space.
The artistic arrangement of black and red mosaic tiles makes the expansive balcony a gorgeous space for enjoying fresh air. Stylish in-built niches and an unusual wall decor piece made from mirrors add oodles of glamour here.
Rich looking mosaic tiles with a glittering finish line the prayer nook which holds the glass temple. What an exotic way to meditate and reach out to the highest power.
Red, black, white and beige make this sunny and trendy bedroom look cheerful and lively. Sleek shelves and bedside tables, elegant bedding, and innovative wall décor steal the show here.
Orange and green mood lights mix and create a magical ambiance in this lavish and spacious bedroom. An exclusively designed headboard, beautifully lighted hexagonal wall niches, hexagonal mosaic tiles on the floor and a massive mirror lend tons of specialty to this space.
Blue accent lighting adds a whole new designer edge to this black, white and grey bedroom. Note how the sleek bed is supported at one side with steel cables.
Uniquely shaped fixtures and a gorgeous chandelier in the corner make this bathroom a treat for the senses. Cleverly positioned mirrors enhance the spaciousness and glowing atmosphere here.
Textured tiles clad the sink cabinet as well as the backsplash to give this bathroom a unique look and feel. A large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while another hexagonal mirror set inside it makes for a futuristic look.
Purple and green lights bathe this ultramodern bathroom with a magical aura, as you go about refreshing yourself. Sleek and trendy sanitary wares, neat niches in the shower enclosure and an unusual mirror are the highlights here.
