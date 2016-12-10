A beautiful Mumbai home for a modern family

The designers at Kaamya Design Studio have created a very stylish and creative residence for the Nabar family in Vile Parle East in Mumbai. Though the home mostly uses soft and neutral hues, vibrant colours pop up randomly to add liveliness and spice to the interiors. Artistic touches will follow you around starting from the very entrance, and you will be impressed by the sensible utilisation of space. Every room comes with a personality of its own, and has been furnished and adorned as per the occupant’s taste. Cosy lights add to the aesthetic appeal of the home as well.
The entrance leads you to a foyer where one of the walls is clad with gleaming brown slate tiles. It makes for a very luxurious look, while the single Buddha painting it holds fills the home with calmness and beauty. Olive green and bright red upholstery add vibrancy to the stylish wooden seats here.
Though the living area is mostly done up in whites, greys and browns, cushions, artefacts and paintings add colour and spirit to the space. The sleek floor to ceiling bar counter merges with the slate wall nicely, while the bar table is a stylish drop-down affair. Sleek shelves above the grey sofa display decorative pieces without eating up floor area.
A drop-down screen on the wall opposite the projector in the living area comes down when the family watches movies. Pictures of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn add visual interest to the plain wall. The dining space is on a slightly elevated wooden platform and features fashionable high-backed chairs. A large mirror at the end of the dining space enhances the spaciousness of the interiors.
A sleek brown cabinet with a gleaming white top holds decorative pieces to brighten up this passage. Square wall-mounted cubbies of different sizes take up the corner for a playful look, and a large vibrant painting makes this space cheerful.
The master bedroom with its quaint four-poster bed and old-fashioned dressing unit reminds us of old Indian palaces and aristocratic homes. The red patterned bedding adds a dash of passion to the space, while softly-glowing lights make for a dreamy ambiance.
The headboard of the bed is graceful and beautifully carved to take you back in the past. Its ethnic look is further enhanced by the golden wallpaper in the background.
The neat wooden side table in the master bedroom holds decorative photo frames, a pretty vase and cups with ethnic prints on them. Along with a hookah on the side, it perfectly complements the luxurious bed.
The son’s bedroom surprises with a very trendy background for the bed. It features sleek and stylishly lit wooden frames and a square panel made of rustic tiles. The bedding is colourful and energetic.
Hope this home inspired you in various ways for your own project. Take another tour for more ideas - A beautiful and furnished family home in Meerut.