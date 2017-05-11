Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

40 images of small and efficient kitchens

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is usually our favorite place in the house. Therefore, it should always be in perfect condition regardless of its size. Every centimeter of the kitchenettes can be used wonderfully; and the remaining space can be devoted for other purposes such as the dining area, without sacrificing extra spaces to make your kitchen look bigger. Today the experts of Homify, will help you to know the positive side of having a small kitchen. Let's begin this photo journey that will serve as an inspiration to renovate or improve your kitchen.

Some points worth noting: 

- Analyze the shape of space before you select furniture. You can place a striking bell to attract the eyes and it could be a highlight of the kitchen. The small kitchen could be seen as a blessing. You have fewer centimeters to clean, less wood to build furniture and cabinets but yes, you have to keep the shape of the kitchen in mind when designing it. Choose furniture that stands out and adds value to the area.

- Organize your appliances according to the space. Install a wooden bar and make it a dining area. Kitchen equipment can be large and heavy such as: fridge, oven, microwave and washing machines. Believe it or not, each major centimeter it covers can be used for other functions. We recommend analyzing the benefits of space.

- Hide the kitchen in a small sliding closet. It is a great idea for a small apartment where there is less space. This solution is the best when you don’t want to waste space. It is more practical idea of having the kitchen hidden behind a small closet. This is a solution if you have a studio apartment and do not have space for kitchen.

- Harnessing the space is the best idea. You can enjoy the whole view of the surroundings from your kitchen. All you need is a small kitchen strategically placed in a space where it does not break the harmony of the home. Placing under the stairs is the best way to enforce it; from where you have full view of the surroundings and the décor will not be a problem.

- Having a small kitchen is more welcoming. Make the optimum use of every centimeter by appropriately placing the things according to the usefulness. Having beautiful and delicate kitchenettes have positive side. But, if you are living alone you do not need much space. What is important then is functionality. For example, place your small sink under the window. This way you can also enjoy natural light.

- Have a comfortable kitchen area in your home. Be creative and divide the lobby and dining room with a wooden fence. While renovating if you are thinking to merge the kitchen with the dining room, do it through a wooden fence. It will be a good idea to highlight it as a small hall. Build a wooden cabinet where you can store crockery and other utensils.

- Make cabinets to store your utensils. Make special cabinets with drawers to store your glassware. For those who want the kitchenette with storage units, we recommend installing furniture which can be used to store your collection of glasses, plates and utensils without any hassle. 

- If your kitchen is installed in a small corridor, use simple steps to organize it. Like install sliding doors to avoid obstruction of space or use glass doors to let in as much light as possible. To make your kitchen look cozier, use the same color in the furniture as it is in the background ceramics.  It will look more spacious. Use the combination of stainless steel in the furniture. They are very durable.

- Look for alternative solutions to join the dining room with the kitchen. You can use the back of the sofa to make it the base of the bar. The beauty of a small kitchen is in its look and how it stands out among others. It may be a space surrounded by visuals and decorations used to creatively enhance its beauty. But each zone should have a reason and utility, as it is in this innovative dining set.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Eclectic style kitchen
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Moderne Stadtvilla in Holzwickede-Süd, Jokiel Immobilien Jokiel Immobilien KitchenCabinets & shelves
Jokiel Immobilien

Jokiel Immobilien
Jokiel Immobilien
Jokiel Immobilien

Edifício Combro 77, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores KitchenAccessories & textiles
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma


Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

Żoliborski minimalizm, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern kitchen
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores KitchenBench tops
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Minimalist kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

homify Minimalist kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
9 simple ideas to make your tiny bedroom look bigger
Which one is your dream kitchen? Write to us.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks