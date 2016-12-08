12 Inspirational ideas to decorate the empty hall

Hallways usually function as room connectors or walkways from front door to living room and should be decorated in same color palette as rest of the house to maintain harmony. Though guests rarely pay attention to the contents of hallway, this region is in the public domain and visible to outsiders so it has to be kept as neat as the rest of the house. Some homeowners consider the hallway between living room and front door as a display region to showcase their sense of style and give guests a glimpse of how the apartment’s interiors are decorated.

Depending on the length, location and breadth of the hall and owners sense of style, a hall can be a tastefully decorated with art or can be used as a storage area. Irrespective of the purpose for which the hall is being used it has to be designed with suitable walls colors and appropriate lighting so that it looks like an essential part of the house. Here are 12 interesting hallway design ideas to help you decorate the hall at home in the best possible manner.